This is the bestselling beauty product celebrities are raving about

Sol de Janeiro’s Brazilian Bum Bum Cream is the bestselling beauty product celebrities are raving about.

It is a fast-absorbing body cream with an addictive salted caramel and pistachio scent and a visibly tightening, smoothing formula that adds a hint of shimmer to skin.

The award-winning formula is infused with powerful, caffeine-rich guarana and a Brazilian blend of skin-loving ingredients.

Speaking about the product in an interview with Refinery29, model Hailey Bieber said: “I love this packaging, and it smells amazing.”

“It’s like I’m on the beach. Plus, I’m obsessed with anything that has coconut oil.”

Selena Gomez also swears by the product, which she uses on her skin every morning.

Shawn Mendes also shared his love for the body cream back in 2017, writing on Snapchat at the time: “No joke best smelling stuff on earth.”

Hilary Duff also told The New York Times that she is “obsessed” with the product, adding: “It smells so good.”

You can buy the product for just €20 at Boots Ireland here.