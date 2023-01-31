This beauty hack for brightening dark circles under your eyes is going viral

A new beauty hack for brightening dark circles under your eyes is going viral.

TikTok user @danicolex shared a video of her applying a homemade coffee mask under her eyes, and the clip has been viewed over 5.2million times.

She captioned the post: “Korean beauty secret for brightening dark circles.”

Dani later revealed the two everyday ingredients she uses to make the mask.

She mixes two teaspoons of coffee grounds with one teaspoon of probiotic yogurt to create a paste. She then applies the paste under her eyes, leaves it on for 15 minutes, and then washes it off.

Dani then showed off the results of the mask, and people are very impressed.

Another popular home remedy for brightening dark under eye bags is mixing a tablespoon of coffee with a tablespoon of honey and a tablespoon of water and applying it to your under eye skin.

The caffeine in coffee helps to reduce dark circles and puffiness by improving blood circulation, while honey helps to moisturise and hydrate the skin.

If you don’t fancy making your own eye mask, we recommend The Ordinary Caffeine Solution and the L’Oréal Paris 2.5% Hyaluronic Acid and Caffeine Eye Serum for getting rid of those dark eye bags.