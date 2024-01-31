New Year, New Skin! How to elevate your skin regime with Kerry Hanaphy

2024 is the beginning of a fresh start for all of us, so why not revamp your skincare, and have your face reflect the bright year ahead?

Ireland’s favourite celebrity aesthetician Kerry Hanaphy is here to to advise you on where you can start on your journey to looking ten years younger.

Kerry is one of Ireland’s leading aesthetic nurses, and has rightly earned herself the title “Lip Queen” amongst her clients.

The skin guru offers a vast range of self-care and professional treatments across all three of her Dublin clinics – South William Street, Swords and Citywest.

Kerry is known for empowering her clients to embrace their natural beauty, and enhance what they have rather than giving them an entirely new face.

As the seasons shift, Kerry Hanaphy is helping us rise to the occasion with her top tips and expert advice for rejuvenating our skin.

She recommends blending at-home self-care and professional treatments to achieve the utmost in complexion care.

Professional Treatments

When it comes to professional treatments, Kerry Hanaphy suggests an in-depth skin consultation, which is available free of charge in any of her three Dublin clinics.

Skin consultations ensure the most effective plan of action to target all skin concerns and achieve the desired result from aesthetic ‘tweakments’.

Her clinics offer a wide range of treatments that are sure to meet each individual’s need, whether that be addressing pigmentation, rosacea, and acne through Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) treatments; or opting for Anti-Wrinkle Injections, Dermal Fillers, Softwave, Focus Dual, Profhilo, Chemical Peels or Micro-Needling – she does it all.

At-Home Skincare Regime

If you don’t want to splurge on a one-off skincare treatment, then the everyday at-home skincare routine might be for you.

Kerry developed her own range of clinic-quality at-home skincare products to ensure her clients have the best active ingredients available to elongate and amplify the results of their treatments while caring for the skin 24/7.

In the AM, the skin guru recommends you use the glycolic daily wash, firming hydrator, new protect SPF, and lip plumper.

After a busy day at the office, running around doing errands or working out, you can unwind with Kerry’s evening regime – which consists of the glycolic daily wash, degreasing cleanser, overnight rejuvenator, firming hydrator and hydrating lip complex.

You can read more about each product below:

Glycolic Daily Wash (€35, 100ml)

Formulated with a natural blend of clinically proven AHAs alongside Glycolic, Salicylic and Citric acids, the Glycolic Daily Wash is a gentle yet effective cleanser designed to remove the daily build-up of dead skin cells, impurities and excess oil while increasing natural cell turnover to revive the skin.

You can buy the product in-clinic or online here.

Firming Hydrator (€45, 50ml)

Formulated with Peptides, Tara Seed Extract, Emollients and Humectants, the lightweight Firming Hydrator is a turbocharged endurance moisturiser that gives your skin the lift it needs, leaving it ultra-moisturised, firm, and glowing.

You can buy the product in-clinic or online here.

NEW Protect SPF 50 (€40, 50ml)

SPF isn’t just for the Summer, the Winter rays can be just as harmful to our skin as those when the sun is at its peak. We need to ensure our skin is protected year-round.

The latest addition to Kerry Hanaphy’s Skincare range is the new Protect SPF 50-its lightweight formula is easily absorbed while supporting skin and collagen renewal.

You can buy the product in-clinic or online here.

Lip Plumper (€17)

Gloss with a purpose – infused with antioxidants, Vitamin E and Vitamin C, the Lip Plumper not only adds shine but also creates a fuller-looking pout.

You can buy the product in-clinic or online here.

Degreasing Cleanser (€24.99, 100ml)

This deep-cleansing formula reduces oil and sebum as well as removing excess keratin to unblock pores and remove make-up as a second cleanse, helping the stratum corneum return to its native pH for optimal health.

You can buy the product in-clinic or online here.

Overnight Rejuvenator (€35, 50ml)

A recharging, deep-boosting night gel designed to clarify and illuminate the skin, improving hydration levels and increasing cell renewal while you sleep.

You can buy the product in-clinic or online here.

Hydrating Lip Complex (€15)

A lip care essential formulated with uber-hydrating Castor Oil, Antioxidants, Vitamin C and Vitamin E, leaves your lips hydrated and soft – a perfect finish to your routine.

You can buy the product in-clinic or online here.

Explore the full range of Kerry Hanaphy’s lip & skin products here, or you can pop into one of her three Dublin clinics.

Gift vouchers are also available both in-store and online.