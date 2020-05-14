Kourtney Kardashian reveals brilliant hair hack using household item

This is such a good tip!

Kourtney Kardashian has revealed a brilliant hair hack – using tumble dryer sheets.

In a new post on her website Poosh, the reality star listed 14 beauty hacks – including an interesting one to combat frizzy hair.

The article reads: “For hair that’s frizzy or overrun by static, rub a dryer sheet through your strands.”

“Seriously. It eliminates static and also adds a pleasant scent to day-old hair.”

The post on Poosh also tells readers to use coconut oil as an alternative all-natural makeup remover, as it’s “ideal for gently and effectively removing all traces of makeup”.

Another interesting hack is to use eye cream around your mouth to help minimize fine lines.

