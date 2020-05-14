Home LA Showbiz Taylor Swift sends young fan a sweet surprise – after they wrote...

Taylor Swift sends young fan a sweet surprise – after they wrote a touching thank you letter to mailman

This is so thoughtful!

Caoilfhionn Ní Dhúlaing
Taylor Swift has surprised a young fan with a handwritten letter and gifts, after she wrote a touching thank you letter to her mailman amid the coronavirus pandemic.

11-year-old Emerson Weber recently wrote a sweet note to her mailman Doug, to thank him for his service.

Taylor was so moved by the young girl’s kindness that she sent her a collection of gifts – including perfume, merchandise in different sizes, and a handwritten letter.

Emerson’s father Hugh took to Twitter to share the heartwarming news, alongside a number of photos.

“The past couple of days have been beyond our wildest dreams, but today was a fairytale. I’m not sure I can fully capture what we just experienced, but I’ll do my best,” he tweeted

Hugh described the family’s excitement when they realised that they had received a package from the 30-year-old singer.

“On it, we saw a tag that simply said, ‘To Em. From Tay.’ Talk about breathless. I’ll admit. Our brains broke for a minute. We put the gift and the packaging back in the box. And, waited an hour,” he wrote.

