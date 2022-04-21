Emily Ratajkowski swears by this unusual beauty product

Snail skincare is taking the beauty world by storm. Yes, you read that correctly.

Snails secrete a balm or mucin that, when used in skincare, can help to moisturise and hydrate, brighten and soothe while also helping to restore and support healthy-ageing.

One famous face who is a big fan of the popular K-beauty skin ingredient is supermodel Emily Ratajkowski, who recently broke down her skincare routine for her Instagram followers.

The 30-year-old uses the bestselling COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence on her face to nourish, repair and revitalise her skin and give it a natural glow.

According to the beauty brand, the snail secretion essence can also help with dark spots, signs of ageing, skin texture, dullness and scars.

After cleansing and toning, and before moisturiser, apply a small amount of the product to your entire face. Press remaining residue in with your fingertips to aid absorption.

Will you be trying out this unusual beauty product?