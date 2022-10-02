Bellamianta teams up with world renowned makeup artist Paddy McGurgan to create stunning new collection

Bellamianta’s CEO Linda Stinson and world renowned makeup artist Paddy McGurgan have teamed up to unveil The HeART Of Beauty, a highly anticipated 11-piece collection from this power duo.

A first for both parties and a true collaboration from its inception, this creative partnership merges years of experience in creating high-performing, premium beauty products, with an artist’s insight on how best to apply products, which formulas are best suited for today’s makeup lover, paired with a heartfelt passion for makeup artistry.

From the catwalks of London and Paris Fashion Week to the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival, Paddy has worked with some of the biggest names and brands in the world.

His passion originated in art, which quickly transferred to high fashion and editorial, creating the pathway to makeup artistry. Here, Paddy used the face and body as his canvas, creating looks that have led him to become the multi-award winning Makeup Maestro he is today.

Speaking about his collaboration with Bellamianta, Paddy said: “In my 20 years within the makeup industry, I have never put my name to a makeup product, until now.”

“This was because I knew when I did it, it HAD to be perfect in terms of quality, pigment, shades, and tones. I can wholeheartedly say I am so proud to be a part of this. I know that my art comes from the heart and so does this collection.”

Paddy continued: “I can’t wait to see you all use these products and paint your own canvas with them. I am looking forward to seeing all of your incredible masterpieces whilst showing you lots of easy application techniques with these new formulations.”

It was important for Linda and Paddy to create a bespoke selection of timeless products appealing to every beauty lover, with the ability to create a professional feeling with self-application.

The power duo spent the last two years developing a unique, innovative gel-powder formulation that is guaranteed to do just that.

The HeART Of Beauty 11 piece collection includes 3 Hydra Blushers, 3 Halo Highlighters, 3 Sculpted Bronzers, a Bronze Sculpting Balm, and a 15 Shade Eyeshadow Palette.

The New Bellamianta by Paddy McGurgan collection is available to purchase from www.bellamianta.com and stockists nationwide.

The official launch of the collection will take place in Belfast today (Sunday, October 2) – with a host of famous faces expected to attend.