Bellamianta boss reveals their Ultra Dark tan will be available from April under new EU regulation

Top tanning brands, Bellamianta and Iconic Bronze, have confirmed all their shades of tan will be available from April under the new EU regulation regarding products that contain DHA.

From April 2022, brand owners will no longer be permitted to sell products containing more than 10% of DHA (Dihydroxyacetone), the active ingredient in tanning products that gives users that dark colour.

Tanning brands across the EU have had to reformulate all their products to adhere to the new regulation, but the owner of Bellamianta and Iconic Bronze has reassured fans there’s no need to fear the loss of your favourite deep, dark shades.

In an official statement today, owner and founder Linda Stinson said their shades Medium, Dark and Ultra/Extra Dark have been reformulated and will be available from April.

Both brands have researched and reformulated their self-tanning products over the last 18 months to include new, safe and skin-loving ingredients to continue providing that luscious, bronzed hue they are most loved for.

The ‘old’ formulas for both brands will still be available until April 2022, while stocks last, with the newly reformulated products arriving online and on shelves after this date.

Linda said: “At Bellamianta & Iconic Bronze, we have taken this change in regulations as a stepping stone for both brands to move further onto our next passion project and something we have been working on in the background for years – Skincare.”

“At Bellamianta, skincare has and will continue to be at the forefront of our products.”

“All of our products are vegan, cruelty-free, PETA approved, alcohol-free, and free of all other GMOs, sulphates and toxins.”

The brand also said their reformulated products will be “even better than they currently are” as they’ve been enhanced with new skin-loving ingredients, including Hyaluronic Acid, Ginkgo biloba extract, and Witch Hazel extract.