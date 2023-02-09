PICS: Well-known faces step out to celebrate the return of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Hayu

A host of well-known faces stepped out to mark the return of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Hayu this week.

To celebrate the launch of season 13 streaming exclusively on Hayu in Ireland and the UK from February 8th, Hayu hosted a private dinner at House Dublin for press and influencers.

The evening was hosted by journalist Vicki Notaro, and attendees included Erica Cody, Conor Behan, and Fionnuala Jones.

Love, drama, betrayal and… Dublin! The Real Housewives of New Jersey is back with a bang – and this season, the ladies are jetting off from the Garden State and heading across the Atlantic to take on Ireland.

The brand-new season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey will be available to stream on Hayu from February 8.

Returning for season 13 are Housewives Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin.

The ladies are joined by new Housewives Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda, and Jackie Goldschneider returns as a friend this season, alongside new friend Jennifer Fessler.

The season will be followed by Teresa Giudice and Louie Ruelas’s wedding special.

After a tumultuous year that tested loyalties and reignited feuds, the ladies of the Garden State are learning that when it comes to planting seeds, you reap what you sow.

Marriage, friendships and families have been pushed to the limit, but will 2022 be the year to finally repair what’s been broken?

These relationships will need more than just magic to survive, but one thing is for certain: The ladies of New Jersey will let nothing stand in their way.