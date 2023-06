Well-known faces stepped out at the premiere of The Flash.

The event took place in Dublin’s Cineworld IMAX on Tuesday night.

The highly anticipated film features a stellar cast – including Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Ezra Miller and Sasha Calle.

Well-known faces at the event included Erica Cody and Pamela Laird, as well as TikTok stars Shauna Davitt, Ryan Mar and Meg Hughes.

Check out the photos from the event below: