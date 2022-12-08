Ad
PICS: Well-known faces step out at the launch of the Coca-Cola Real Magic Experience

A host of well-known faces attended the Coca-Cola Real Magic Christmas Experience launch at the RDS in Dublin on Wednesday evening. 

The event kicked off the Christmas Experience with some real magic, giving guests a first look at what exciting things will take place at stops in Dublin and Belfast this year.

Over 300 guests got an exclusive photo with the iconic Coca-Cola truck, enjoyed delicious food from Currabinny and other seasonal food vendors, all while listening to live music performed by Allie Sherlock. 

William Murray and James Kavanagh
Kieran Harnett

Glenda Gilson, Ellie Kelly, Sean Phipps, James Kavanagh and William Murray, and Shanice Griffin were just some of the famous faces in attendance on the night.

To find out more about Coca-Cola’s Christmas Festivities download the Coca-Cola App.

Check out photos from the launch below:

William Murray and James Kavanagh | Kieran Harnett
Shanice Griffin | Kieran Harnett
Melissa Riddell and Scott Harvey | Kieran Harnett
Mary-Claire Fitzpatrick | Kieran Harnett
Kellie Oglesby | Kieran Harnett
Laura Byrne and Maryrose Simpson | Kieran Harnett
Lizzie Madin and Megan Hurley | Kieran Harnett
Katie Molloy and Brian Fenton | Kieran Harnett
Josh Murray and Tara Byrnes | Kieran Harnett
Glenda Gilson and James Kavanagh | Kieran Harnett
Francesca Mc Kea | Kieran Harnett
Filomena Kaguako and Lorna Duffy | Kieran Harnett
Ellie Kelly, Sean Phipps and Caoimhe Kelly | Kieran Harnett
Caoimhe and Ellie Kelly | Kieran Harnett
Aisling Wilde and Rebekah Hitchmough | Kieran Harnett
Ali Deasy and Aida O’Leary | Kieran Harnett
Ali O’Driscoll and Karl Skinner | Kieran Harnett
Aoife Ashworth and Kieran Elliott | Kieran Harnett
Dan Duffy and Maria Lawlor | Kieran Harnett
Ciara and Rachel Howard | Kieran Harnett
Agnese Filippi and Ailbhe Henson | Kieran Harnett
