PICS: Well-known faces step out at the launch of Sinead O’Brien’s new swimwear range

A host of well known faces stepped out to celebrate the launch of Sinead O’Brien’s new

swim range Vacious Swim at HOUSE in Dublin on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, Sinead gave a few words on the ethos of the brand and how she created Vacious to empower all women and make ladies look and feel confident while wearing swimwear.

She said: “Vacious was made for curvy women, by a curvy woman. Offering elegant yet functional shapewear and swimwear for EVERY body.”

The Irish influencer continued: “Following the recent success of my Shapewear, I was so excited to release my next product line – VACIOUS SWIM.”

“We’ve been working on it for quite some time. I wanted to fill the gap I saw in the market for women of all shapes & sizes that desired full coverage in their swimwear. Our new designs are beautifully bold and vibrant, just like our range of customers!”

“Offering an inclusive size range of 8-28 to celebrate all women and their curves! The Vacious Swim range is suitable to be your swim essential anywhere in the world, be that your local swimming pool, the Wild Atlantic or a sunny getaway in Spain.”

Guests who attended Sinead’s exclusive launch brunch included Shauna Lindsay, Lynn Kelly, Erin McGregor, Michele McGrath and Shannon Reilly McGrath.

Check out photos from the event below: