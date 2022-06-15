Ad
PICS: Well-known faces step out at the launch of Sinead O’Brien’s new swimwear range

Sinead O Brien (centre) with Brenda Mangwandi, Annie Dempsey,Chloe Walsh and Jessica Cinelli pictured at the launch of her (@sineadcurvystyle) "Vacious Swim" swimwear range at House in Leeson Street,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

A host of well known faces stepped out to celebrate the launch of Sinead O’Brien’s new
swim range Vacious Swim at HOUSE in Dublin on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, Sinead gave a few words on the ethos of the brand and how she created Vacious to empower all women and make ladies look and feel confident while wearing swimwear.

She said: “Vacious was made for curvy women, by a curvy woman. Offering elegant yet functional shapewear and swimwear for EVERY body.”

Sinead O Brien at the launch of her “Vacious Swim” swimwear range at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy

The Irish influencer continued: “Following the recent success of my Shapewear, I was so excited to release my next product line – VACIOUS SWIM.”

“We’ve been working on it for quite some time. I wanted to fill the gap I saw in the market for women of all shapes &amp; sizes that desired full coverage in their swimwear. Our new designs are beautifully bold and vibrant, just like our range of customers!”

“Offering an inclusive size range of 8-28 to celebrate all women and their curves! The Vacious Swim range is suitable to be your swim essential anywhere in the world, be that your local swimming pool, the Wild Atlantic or a sunny getaway in Spain.”

Chloe Walsh and Sinead O Brien pictured at the launch of Sinead O Brien’s (@sineadcurvystyle) “Vacious Swim” swimwear range at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy

Guests who attended Sinead’s exclusive launch brunch included Shauna Lindsay, Lynn Kelly, Erin McGregor, Michele McGrath and Shannon Reilly McGrath.

Check out photos from the event below:

Kelly Fitzsimons pictured at the launch of Sinead O Brien’s (@sineadcurvystyle) “Vacious Swim” swimwear range at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Maria McKenzie pictured at the launch of Sinead O Brien’s (@sineadcurvystyle) “Vacious Swim” swimwear range at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Orla Hopkins pictured at the launch of Sinead O Brien’s (@sineadcurvystyle) “Vacious Swim” swimwear range at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Laura Mullett pictured at the launch of Sinead O Brien’s (@sineadcurvystyle) “Vacious Swim” swimwear range at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Jenny Russell pictured at the launch of Sinead O Brien’s (@sineadcurvystyle) “Vacious Swim” swimwear range at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Siobhan O Hagan pictured at the launch of Sinead O Brien’s (@sineadcurvystyle) “Vacious Swim” swimwear range at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Ashlee Coburn and Claire Tenwick pictured at the launch of Sinead O Brien’s (@sineadcurvystyle) “Vacious Swim” swimwear range at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Claire Tenwick pictured at the launch of Sinead O Brien’s (@sineadcurvystyle) “Vacious Swim” swimwear range at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Ashlee Coburn pictured at the launch of Sinead O Brien’s (@sineadcurvystyle) “Vacious Swim” swimwear range at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Sinead O Brien at the launch of her “Vacious Swim” swimwear range at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Jessica Cinelli pictured at the launch of Sinead O Brien’s (@sineadcurvystyle) “Vacious Swim” swimwear range at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Grainne McCoy pictured at the launch of Sinead O Brien’s (@sineadcurvystyle) “Vacious Swim” swimwear range at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Sinead O Brien at the launch of her “Vacious Swim” swimwear range at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Michelle Regazolli Stone pictured at the launch of Sinead O Brien’s (@sineadcurvystyle) “Vacious Swim” swimwear range at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Erin McGregor pictured at the launch of Sinead O Brien’s (@sineadcurvystyle) “Vacious Swim” swimwear range at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Shannen Reilly McGrath pictured at the launch of Sinead O Brien’s (@sineadcurvystyle) “Vacious Swim” swimwear range at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Shauna Lindsay pictured at the launch of Sinead O Brien’s (@sineadcurvystyle) “Vacious Swim” swimwear range at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Grace Mongey pictured at the launch of Sinead O Brien’s (@sineadcurvystyle) “Vacious Swim” swimwear range at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Michele McGrath pictured at the launch of Sinead O Brien’s (@sineadcurvystyle) “Vacious Swim” swimwear range at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Rebecca Rose Quigley pictured at the launch of Sinead O Brien’s (@sineadcurvystyle) “Vacious Swim” swimwear range at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
Lynn Kelly pictured at the launch of Sinead O Brien’s (@sineadcurvystyle) “Vacious Swim” swimwear range at House in Leeson Street,Dublin.
Pic Brian McEvoy
