PICS: Taste of Dublin 2022 opens at Iveagh Gardens

Brian Ormond and Pippa O Connor Picture Brian McEvoy
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Lovers of food, culture and fashion descended upon the Iveagh Gardens earlier today for the exclusive launch of Taste of Dublin, inspired by NEFF.

After almost two years, the event is back to full capacity boasting an eclectic mix of well-known Irish chefs, artisan food innovators and cultural food inspired experiences.

The splendour of the Compass Ireland Garden provided the backdrop for a beautiful summer garden party where guests relaxed in the sunshine and sipped champagne while enjoy signature canapes created by Compass Ireland ambassador Danni Barry.

Pippa O’Connor and her husband Brian Ormond were among the well-known faces who attended today’s event, as well as James Patrice, Laura Woods and Tara O’Farrell.

Brian Ormond and Pippa O Connor
Picture Brian McEvoy
Pippa O Connor 
Picture Brian McEvoy
James Patrice and Suzy Griffin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Thomas Crosse, Clyde Carroll and Wayne Lawlor
Picture Brian McEvoy

Over the course of the weekend, the event is expecting more than 32,000 people to attend and partake in the culinary delights on offer.

Over 10,000 glass of glasses of champagne will be consumed, 80,000 dishes will be served and over 150 Irish producers will feature as part of this year’s festival.

A limited number of tickets still available at tasteofdublin.ie.

Check out more photos from today’s event below:

Jane Maher,David Giles, Karleen Smyth,Emma Dunne and Marina Treviva Picture Brian McEvoy
Well-known chefs and food enthusiasts Edizemi Onilenla, Erica Drum,Grainne Mullins and JP McMahon Picture Brian McEvoy
Tara O Farrell and Husband Daniel Anderson Picture Brian McEvoy
Well-known chefs JP McMahon and Derry Clarke Picture Brian McEvoy
Laura Woods Picture Brian McEvoy
Derry Clarke and Sally Anne Clarke Picture Brian McEvoy
Well-known chefs Erica Drum , JP McMahon and Derry Clarke Picture Brian McEvoy
Well-known chefs and food enthusiasts Erica Drum,JP McMahon,Gráinne Mullins,Edizemi Onilenla and Derry Clarke Picture Brian McEvoy
Well-known chefs JP McMahon , Derry Clarke and Erica Drum Picture Brian McEvoy
Well-known chefs and food enthusiasts Erica Drum,JP McMahon,Gráinne Mullins,Edizemi Onilenla and Derry Clarke Picture Brian McEvoy
Well-known chefs and food enthusiasts Erica Drum,JP McMahon,Edizemi Onilenla, Derry Clarke and Grainne Mullins 
Picture Brian McEvoy
