PICS: Stars line out for the ‘late launch’ of restaurant-bar Little Pyg in Dublin

Laura Nolan, Matthew McNabb and Ellen Keane | Kieran Harnett
A host of well-known faces stepped out for the ‘late launch’ of restaurant-bar Little Pyg in Dublin on Thursday night.

The venue, which opened just before Covid hit, finally got to host their launch party to celebrate their new menu by renowned chef Marco Ilii from Italy.

Guests on the night included Love Island’s Matthew McNabb and his dancer girlfriend Laura Nolan, Paralympian Ellen Keane, plus former Miss Ireland’s Holly Carpenter and Aoife Walsh.

Rob Kenny and Holly Carpenter | Kieran Harnett
Laura Nolan, Matthew McNabb and Ellen Keane | Kieran Harnett
Aoife Walsh | Kieran Harnett
Adam Fogarty and Paddy Smyth | Kieran Harnett
Shauna Lindsay | Kieran Harnett

A host of social media stars were also spotted at the launch party – including TikTokers Lauren Whelan and Eric Roberts, and disabled-rights activist and winner of The Circle, Paddy Smyth.

Invited by Rob Kenny PR, guests enjoyed Ireland’s first Michelin Guide pizzas by Maestro Enzo Coccia, which Little Pyg has become famous for.

Owner Paul McGlade Jnr confidently states they ‘are the best pizzas in Ireland’. He won’t give away all of their secrets, but he admits part of the reason they are so exceptional is the dough is left to ferment for 48 hours before each pizza is expertly cooked in the venues incomparable pizza oven, made from the rock of Mount Vesuvius.

Mollerina and Lauren Whelan | Kieran Harnett
Lauren Arthurs and Ciara O’Doherty | Kieran Harnett
Lynn Kelly | Kieran Harnett
Niamh Emmett and Eric Roberts | Kieran Harnett
Stephen Byrne | Kieran Harnett

The celebrity guests in attendance were spotted going for second helpings once they learned how Little Pyg’s pizzas have 50% less calories than the typical pizzas Irish consumers are used to, due to how thin they are, the fermenting process and their premium ingredients.

Little Pyg restaurant and bar is open 7 days per week, with resident DJ’s booked every weekend.

Food is served every night until 10pm, which will be extended until 11pm throughout the month of December.

Avila and Ros Lipsett | Kieran Harnett
Brendan O’Loughlin and Rebecca Shekleton | Kieran Harnett
Nathalie Lennon and Rob Kenny | Kieran Harnett
Pamela Joyce and Elicia Maloney | Kieran Harnett
Shannon Keenan and Lorna Spain | Kieran Harnett
Ivanna McMahon | Kieran Harnett
