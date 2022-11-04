PICS: Stars line out for the ‘late launch’ of restaurant-bar Little Pyg in Dublin

A host of well-known faces stepped out for the ‘late launch’ of restaurant-bar Little Pyg in Dublin on Thursday night.

The venue, which opened just before Covid hit, finally got to host their launch party to celebrate their new menu by renowned chef Marco Ilii from Italy.

Guests on the night included Love Island’s Matthew McNabb and his dancer girlfriend Laura Nolan, Paralympian Ellen Keane, plus former Miss Ireland’s Holly Carpenter and Aoife Walsh.

A host of social media stars were also spotted at the launch party – including TikTokers Lauren Whelan and Eric Roberts, and disabled-rights activist and winner of The Circle, Paddy Smyth.

Invited by Rob Kenny PR, guests enjoyed Ireland’s first Michelin Guide pizzas by Maestro Enzo Coccia, which Little Pyg has become famous for.

Owner Paul McGlade Jnr confidently states they ‘are the best pizzas in Ireland’. He won’t give away all of their secrets, but he admits part of the reason they are so exceptional is the dough is left to ferment for 48 hours before each pizza is expertly cooked in the venues incomparable pizza oven, made from the rock of Mount Vesuvius.

The celebrity guests in attendance were spotted going for second helpings once they learned how Little Pyg’s pizzas have 50% less calories than the typical pizzas Irish consumers are used to, due to how thin they are, the fermenting process and their premium ingredients.

Little Pyg restaurant and bar is open 7 days per week, with resident DJ’s booked every weekend.

Food is served every night until 10pm, which will be extended until 11pm throughout the month of December.