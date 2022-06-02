Ad
HomePhotos

Latest Posts

PICS: Matthew MacNabb and Shaughna Phillips attend the official launch of Love Island

Pic Brian McEvoy
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Matthew MacNabb and Shaughna Phillips attended the official launch of Love Island in House Dublin on Thursday afternoon.

Shaughna shot to fame on the winter edition of the dating show back in 2020, while Irish contestant Matthew joined the show during Casa Amor last summer.

Matthew was joined by his girlfriend Laura Nolan, who he met on Dancing with the Stars earlier this year, at the Virgin Media event today.

The 2022 series of Love Island will premiere on ITV and Virgin Media Two on June 6 at 9pm.

Check out photos from today’s launch below:

Shaughna Phillips and Matthew McNabb Pic Brian McEvoy
Laura Nolan Pic Brian McEvoy
Laura Nolan Pic Brian McEvoy
Matthew McNabb Pic Brian McEvoy
Matthew McNabb Pic Brian McEvoy
Shaughna Phillips Pic Brian McEvoy
Shaughna Phillips Pic Brian McEvoy
Shaughna Phillips Pic Brian McEvoy
Shaughna Phillips and Matthew McNabb Pic Brian McEvoy
Shaughna Phillips pictured at the official launch of Love Island at House Dublin. Love Island airs exclusively on Virgin Media Two this Monday 6th June 2022 at 9pm.
Pic Brian McEvoy
No Repro Fee for one use
Pic Brian McEvoy
Laura Nolan and Matthew McNabbPic Brian McEvoy
Shaughna Phillips Pic Brian McEvoy
Lauren Whelan, Shauna Davitt and Ryan Maher Pic Brian McEvoy
Aoife Hoverty Pic Brian McEvoy
Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us