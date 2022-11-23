PICS: Love Island 2021 winner Liam Reardon steps out at TRNDBTY’s star-studded Christmas Bash

Love Island 2021 winner Liam Reardon jetted into Dublin on Tuesday to officially kick off the festive season and celebrate Online Beauty Destination TRNDBTY’s thrilling
Christmas Bash at Dundrum Town Centre.
The Welsh heartthrob grabbed his skates and joined guests at Dundrum On Ice for a glide around the frosty rink, bejewelled with twinkling lights and festive finery.
He then attended the star-studded Après Skate Party for an evening of banging tunes, bespoke cocktails and canapés at The Flying Duck Restaurant in Harvey Nichols – Dundrum’s newest glamorous music, food & theatre venue.
Liam Reardon pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash at Dundrum on Ice,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Liam Reardon pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash at Dundrum on Ice,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Emily Jade Elliott and Liam Reardon pictured as they took to the ice at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash at Dundrum on Ice,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Emily Jade Elliott and Liam Reardon pictured as they took to the ice at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash at Dundrum on Ice,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Host of the night, James Kavanagh was on hand to chat to Grace Reed and Karen Dempsey of TRNDBTY all about their upcoming plans for the brand, and what they have up their sleeve for the coming year.
James also grilled Liam on his current relationship status to find out exactly what’s on the agenda for the eligible bachelor, and who he might couple up with next..
Liam was crowned King of Love Island in 2021 alongside blonde beauty Millie Court, with both of them entering the villa as bombshell contestants and blowing the other couples out of the water with their good looks and flirty banter.
The pair decided to ultimately go their separate ways earlier this year, but Liam is now ready to jump back into the dating pool and find love again, having signed up for the next series of E4 reality show Celebs Go Dating – which airs Monday, November 28th.
James Kavanagh and Liam Reardon pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
Also in attendance was the crème de la crème of beauty influencers and a host of well-known faces from across the country, including Liam’s fellow Love Island contestant Matthew MacNabb.
Dancing With The Stars’ Laura Nolan and her dancing co-star Emily Barker, presenter Glenda Gilson, influencers Chloe Ormond, Lauren Whelan and Chloe Koyce, and TikTokers Nia Gallagher, Molly Roberts and Shanice Griffin were just some of the other well-known faces in attendance.
Check out some photos from TRND BTY’s Christmas Bash below:
Nia Gallagher, Aoife Nolan,Paulina Jarzab and Erin Lally pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash at Dundrum on Ice,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Chloe O Loughlin ,Chloe Walsh and Emily Petrawskaite pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash at Dundrum on Ice,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Chloe Ormond pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
Paul Ryder and Eddie McCann pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
Chloe Koyce and Lauren Whelan pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
Jade Mullett pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
James Kavanagh pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
Liam Reardon and Chelsea Farrell pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
Glenda Gilson and her son Bobby pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
Aideen Kate Murphy pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
Thomas Crosse pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
Grace Reed pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash at Dundrum on Ice,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Ellie McDonough and Paige Comerford pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash at Dundrum on Ice,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Chloe O Loughlin and Chloe Walsh pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash at Dundrum on Ice,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Karen Dempsey pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash at Dundrum on Ice,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Debbie O Donnell pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash at Dundrum on Ice,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Emily Jade Elliott and Adam Fogarty pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash at Dundrum on Ice,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Patrick Blue pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash at Dundrum on Ice,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
April Keaveney and Emil HackettEmily Petrawskaite and Claire Boshell pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash at Dundrum on Ice,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Laura O Brien and Chloe Lynch pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash at Dundrum on Ice,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Karen Dempsey and Linda Stinson pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
Jodie Dodrill pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
Paige Comerford pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
Rebekah O Leary and Lorna Spain pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
Ciara Chapman pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
Mary Lee Lally pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
Mandy Maher pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
Hayley Doherty and Lorraine Booth pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
Megan Weir and Chelsea Farrell pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
Sarah McDermott pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
Shanice Griffin pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
Chloe Walsh pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
Nikki Sheanon and Roisin Dolan pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
Natasha Fitzgerald and Ula Sumauskaite pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
Meadbh Stynes pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
Emma Doyle pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
Ciara Whelan pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
Leah Morgan pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
Emily Jade Elliott pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash at Dundrum on Ice,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Glenda Gilson and her husband Rob McNaughton with their children Bobby and Danny pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash at Dundrum on Ice,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Deric Hartigan pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash at Dundrum on Ice,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Laura Nolan and Matthew MacNabb pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash at Dundrum on Ice,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Karen Dempsey,Liam Reardon and Grace Reed pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash at Dundrum on Ice,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Chloe Koyce and Lauren Whelan pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash at Dundrum on Ice,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Kaisha Lavery pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
Marianna Maxim pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
Shannen Keenan pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
Kon Kelly pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
Ben Sun pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
Niall Casey pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
Deborah Bux and Jordan Murraypictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
Rebekah O Leary and Sinead O Connor pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
AJ Fitzsimons pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash at Dundrum on Ice,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Emily Petrawskaite and Claire Boshell pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
Holly Rubbathan and Kaisha Lavery pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash at Dundrum on Ice,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Valeria Guzun and Aine O Gorman pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash at Dundrum on Ice,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Jordan Reddy and Jessica Borza pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash at Dundrum on Ice,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Aisling Finlay pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash at Dundrum on Ice,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Emily Petrawskaite and Claire Boshell pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash at Dundrum on Ice,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Karen Dempsey and Grace Reed pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash at Dundrum on Ice,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Sally Foran,Sarah O Callaghan and Stacey Doyle pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash at Dundrum on Ice,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Stacey Fiat and Shelley Tait pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash at Dundrum on Ice,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Lorraine Glover and Maria Ryan pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash at Dundrum on Ice,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Niamh Martin pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash at Dundrum on Ice,Dublin. Pic Brian McEvoy
Chanel Keegan and Simone Grace pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
Goss.ie’s Brand Partnership Manager Sarah Murphy, Deputy Editor Sophie Clarke, and Showbiz Reporter Emma Costigan
Shauna Farrelly and Iona White pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
Aoife Nolan pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
Evelyn Byrne pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
Paulina Jarzab pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
Niamh Carroll pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
Erin Lally pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
Amber O Connor and Aoife Carroll pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
Sarah Ashmore and Abby Kehoe pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
Robyn Gillespie pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
Valeria Guzun pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
Martine Blechschmith pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
Aine O Gorman pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
Holly Rubathan pictured at Online Beauty destination TRNDBTY’S Chrismas Bash. Pic Brian McEvoy
TRNDBTY is your one stop for the latest products from the most sought-after Irish and international brands including Bellamianta, Rebeluna, True Beauty, Vanity Planet, L.A. Girl
Cosmetics, J.Cat Beauty, Declaré Skincare, Glov, and many more.
From Tik Tok viral makeup and cosmetics to super savvy skincare, self-tan and haircare that will transform you into a runway ready supermodel, TRNDBTY’s ever-expanding repertoire of offerings will have you glowing from tip to toe!
Not only does TRNDBTY stock the brands we know and love, but they also have a host of brands exclusive to them in Ireland such as the Loving Tan, Girlactik, and Dew Of The Gods.