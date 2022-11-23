PICS: Love Island 2021 winner Liam Reardon steps out at TRNDBTY’s star-studded Christmas Bash

Love Island 2021 winner Liam Reardon jetted into Dublin on Tuesday to officially kick off the festive season and celebrate Online Beauty Destination TRNDBTY’s thrilling

Christmas Bash at Dundrum Town Centre.

The Welsh heartthrob grabbed his skates and joined guests at Dundrum On Ice for a glide around the frosty rink, bejewelled with twinkling lights and festive finery.

He then attended the star-studded Après Skate Party for an evening of banging tunes, bespoke cocktails and canapés at The Flying Duck Restaurant in Harvey Nichols – Dundrum’s newest glamorous music, food & theatre venue.

Host of the night, James Kavanagh was on hand to chat to Grace Reed and Karen Dempsey of TRNDBTY all about their upcoming plans for the brand, and what they have up their sleeve for the coming year.

James also grilled Liam on his current relationship status to find out exactly what’s on the agenda for the eligible bachelor, and who he might couple up with next..

Liam was crowned King of Love Island in 2021 alongside blonde beauty Millie Court, with both of them entering the villa as bombshell contestants and blowing the other couples out of the water with their good looks and flirty banter.

The pair decided to ultimately go their separate ways earlier this year, but Liam is now ready to jump back into the dating pool and find love again, having signed up for the next series of E4 reality show Celebs Go Dating – which airs Monday, November 28th.

Also in attendance was the crème de la crème of beauty influencers and a host of well-known faces from across the country, including Liam’s fellow Love Island contestant Matthew MacNabb.

Dancing With The Stars’ Laura Nolan and her dancing co-star Emily Barker, presenter Glenda Gilson, influencers Chloe Ormond, Lauren Whelan and Chloe Koyce, and TikTokers Nia Gallagher, Molly Roberts and Shanice Griffin were just some of the other well-known faces in attendance.

Check out some photos from TRND BTY’s Christmas Bash below:

