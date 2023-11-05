Ad
PICS: Jasmine Gerhardt is crowned Miss Ireland 2023

Jasmine Gerhardt pictured as she was crowned Miss Ireland 2023 by outgoing Miss Ireland Ivanna McMahon 2022 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Northwood ,Dublin on Saturday evening. Picture Brian McEvoy
Jasmine Gerhardt has been crowned Miss Ireland 2023.

The ceremony took place at the Crowne Plaza Dublin Airport hotel on Saturday, November 4.

The 25-year-old was previously Miss Dublin Central and was first runner up in the Miss Ireland 2022 competition.

Jasmine Gerhardt pictured as she was crowned Miss Ireland 2023at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Northwood ,Dublin on Saturday evening.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Anna Mai Fitzgerald, 25, from Navan was crowned first runner-up, while Hannah-Kathleen Hawkshaw, 26, from Dublin was named second runner-up.

The event also saw a new Mr Ireland crowned for the first time since 2016 – Glenn Williamson, 28.

Take a look at the photos from the event below:

Ally Garvey at the Miss Ireland 2023 and Mr Ireland 2023 Final at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Northwood ,Dublin on Saturday evening.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Former Miss Ireland Rebecca Maguireat the Miss Ireland 2023 and Mr Ireland 2023 Final at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Northwood ,Dublin on Saturday evening.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Karen McEvoy and Julian Benson at the Miss Ireland 2023 and Mr Ireland 2023 Final at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Northwood ,Dublin on Saturday evening.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Triona McCarthy at the Miss Ireland 2023 and Mr Ireland 2023 Final at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Northwood ,Dublin on Saturday evening.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Killian O Sullivan and Debbie O Sullivan at the Miss Ireland 2023 and Mr Ireland 2023 Final at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Northwood ,Dublin on Saturday evening.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Ivanna McMahon and Aoife Walsh with Julian Benson at the Miss Ireland 2023 and Mr Ireland 2023 Final at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Northwood ,Dublin on Saturday evening.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Nigel Doolan and Elaine Butler Doolan at the Miss Ireland 2023 and Mr Ireland 2023 Final at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Northwood ,Dublin on Saturday evening.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Miss Ireland 2022 Ivanna McMahon at the Miss Ireland 2023 and Mr Ireland 2023 Final at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Northwood ,Dublin on Saturday evening.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Miss Ireland 2023 Winner Jasmine Gerhardt pictured as she performed in the talent section at Miss Ireland 2023 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Northwood ,Dublin on Saturday evening.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Former Miss Ireland Aoife Walsh at the Miss Ireland 2023 and Mr Ireland 2023 Final at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Northwood ,Dublin on Saturday evening.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Former Miss Ireland Lauren McDonagh at the Miss Ireland 2023 and Mr Ireland 2023 Final at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Northwood ,Dublin on Saturday evening.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Jasmine Gerhardt pictured as she was crowned Miss Ireland 2023 and Winner of Mr Ireland 2023 Glenn Williamson from Cork (Right) at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Northwood ,Dublin on Saturday evening.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Jasmine Gerhardt (Centre) is congratulated by former Miss Ireland’s Ivanna McMahon,Aoife Walsh, Rebecca Maguire and Lauren McDonagh after she was crowned Miss Ireland 2023 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Northwood ,Dublin on Saturday evening.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Jasmine Gerhardt (left) is congratulated by former Miss Ireland’s Ivanna McMahon,Aoife Walsh, Rebecca Maguire and Lauren McDonagh after she was crowned Miss Ireland 2023 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Northwood ,Dublin on Saturday evening.
Picture Brian McEvoy
