PICS: Jasmine Gerhardt is crowned Miss Ireland 2023

Jasmine Gerhardt has been crowned Miss Ireland 2023.

The ceremony took place at the Crowne Plaza Dublin Airport hotel on Saturday, November 4.

The 25-year-old was previously Miss Dublin Central and was first runner up in the Miss Ireland 2022 competition.

Anna Mai Fitzgerald, 25, from Navan was crowned first runner-up, while Hannah-Kathleen Hawkshaw, 26, from Dublin was named second runner-up.

The event also saw a new Mr Ireland crowned for the first time since 2016 – Glenn Williamson, 28.

