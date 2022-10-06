PICS: Irish stars step out at the premiere of the Sinead O’Connor documentary Nothing Compares

A host of well-known faces stepped out at the Irish premiere of the new Sinead O’Connor documentary Nothing Compares.

The film follows the career of the singer-songwriter through her rise to fame, and how her iconoclastic personality led her to exile the pop mainstream

The star-studded premiere took place at the Stella Cinema in Rathmines, Dublin earlier this week.

Guests including Holly Carpenter, Blathnaid Ni Chofaigh, Erica Cody, Brooke Scullion, Aimee Fitzpatrick and Triona McCarthy took to the red carpet ahead of the screening.

Director Kathryn Ferguson and producer Michael Mallie were also in attendance.

Nothing Compares hits cinemas across the country on October 7.

Check out photos from the premiere below: