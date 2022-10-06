Ad
HomePhotos

Latest Posts

PICS: Irish stars step out at the premiere of the Sinead O’Connor documentary Nothing Compares

Picture Brian McEvoy
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

A host of well-known faces stepped out at the Irish premiere of the new Sinead O’Connor documentary Nothing Compares.

The film follows the career of the singer-songwriter through her rise to fame, and how her iconoclastic personality led her to exile the pop mainstream

The star-studded premiere took place at the Stella Cinema in Rathmines, Dublin earlier this week.

Guests including Holly Carpenter, Blathnaid Ni Chofaigh, Erica Cody, Brooke Scullion, Aimee Fitzpatrick and Triona McCarthy took to the red carpet ahead of the screening.

Director Kathryn Ferguson and producer Michael Mallie were also in attendance.

Nothing Compares hits cinemas across the country on October 7.

Check out photos from the premiere below:

Blathnaid Ni Chofaigh at the Irish Premiere of the Sinead O’Connor documentary film ‘Nothing Compares ‘ at the Stella Rathmines,Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Singer Mundy at the Irish Premiere of the Sinead O’Connor documentary film ‘Nothing Compares ‘ at the Stella Rathmines,Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Erica Cody at the Irish Premiere of the Sinead O’Connor documentary film ‘Nothing Compares ‘ at the Stella Rathmines,Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Ian Dempsey and his wife Ger at the Irish Premiere of the Sinead O’Connor documentary film ‘Nothing Compares ‘ at the Stella Rathmines,Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Holly Carpenter at the Irish Premiere of the Sinead O’Connor documentary film ‘Nothing Compares ‘ at the Stella Rathmines,Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Triona McCarthy at the Irish Premiere of the Sinead O’Connor documentary film ‘Nothing Compares ‘ at the Stella Rathmines,Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Singer Aimee at the Irish Premiere of the Sinead O’Connor documentary film ‘Nothing Compares ‘ at the Stella Rathmines,Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Brooke Scullion at the Irish Premiere of the Sinead O’Connor documentary film ‘Nothing Compares ‘ at the Stella Rathmines,Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Director Kathryn Ferguson at the Irish Premiere of the Sinead O’Connor documentary film ‘Nothing Compares ‘ at the Stella Rathmines,Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Mundy and Sarah Deeny at the Irish Premiere of the Sinead O’Connor documentary film ‘Nothing Compares ‘ at the Stella Rathmines,Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Mary Kennedy and her daughter Lucy Foster at the Irish Premiere of the Sinead O’Connor documentary film ‘Nothing Compares ‘ at the Stella Rathmines,Dublin
Picture Brian McEvoy
Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us