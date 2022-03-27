PICS: Celebrity mums step out with their children at the Irish premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on Mother’s Day

A host of well known faces stepped out at Dublin’s Odeon Cinema in Point Square for the Irish Premiere of the new movie Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Karen Koster attended the Mother’s Day premiere with her children Finn, JJ and Eve, while RTÉ presenter Emer O’Neill was joined by her daughter Sunny.

Irish influencer Rosie Connolly arrived with her husband Paul Quinn and her children Remi, Harry and Reuben, while Fair City actor Maclean Burke stepped out alongside partner Kat Nolan.

Ray Foley also attended the event, as did actress Hilda Fay and her husband Alan Vale.

The Mum’s and their families were treated to a breakfast of Pancakes, Muesli with fresh fruit with yogurt and assorted pastries before heading into see the premiere of the most talked about kids movie of 2022.

Check out more photos below: