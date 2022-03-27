Ad
PICS: Celebrity mums step out with their children at the Irish premiere of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on Mother’s Day

Karen Koster and her daughter Eve | Pic Brian McEvoy
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
A host of well known faces stepped out at Dublin’s Odeon Cinema in Point Square for the Irish Premiere of the new movie Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

Karen Koster attended the Mother’s Day premiere with her children Finn, JJ and Eve, while RTÉ presenter Emer O’Neill was joined by her daughter Sunny.

Irish influencer Rosie Connolly arrived with her husband Paul Quinn and her children Remi, Harry and Reuben, while Fair City actor Maclean Burke stepped out alongside partner Kat Nolan.

Rosie Connolly and her daughter Remi |
Pic Brian McEvoy
RTE presenter Emer O’Neill and her daughter Sunny Rae |
Pic Brian McEvoy
Karen Koster and her daughter Eve |
Pic Brian McEvoy

Ray Foley also attended the event, as did actress Hilda Fay and her husband Alan Vale.

The Mum’s and their families were treated to a breakfast of Pancakes, Muesli with fresh fruit with yogurt and assorted pastries before heading into see the premiere of the most talked about kids movie of 2022.

Check out more photos below:

Rosie Connolly and her husband Paul Quinn with their sons Harry and Reuben and daughter Remi |
Pic Brian McEvoy
Louise McSharry with her son Sam Spierin and Robin Larkin |
Pic Brian McEvoy
Ray Foley |
Pic Brian McEvoy
Hilda Fay with her children and friends |
Pic Brian McEvoy
Ellen Kavanagh Jones and Conrad Jones with son Cooper |
Pic Brian McEvoy
Maclean Burke and Kat Nolan |
Pic Brian McEvoy
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

