PICS: Aishah Akorede crowned Miss Universe Ireland 2023

Aishah Akorede has been crowned Miss Universe Ireland 2023.

The Kildare native is a law graduate, currently completing the Chartered Governance Qualification Programme.

She also holds a Masters in International Corporate Governance with a Degree Plus Employability Award from Queen’s University Belfast.

The Miss Universe Organization (MUO) is a global, inclusive organization that celebrates all cultures, backgrounds and religions creating a safe space for women to share their stories and drive impact personally, professionally, and philanthropically.

The women who participate in this international platform serve as inspirational leaders and role models to their communities and fans around the world.

Aishah will represented Ireland at the 72nd Miss Universe competition in El Salvador.

Take a look at the photos from the red carpet below: