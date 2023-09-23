PICS: Aishah Akorede crowned Miss Universe Ireland 2023

Aishah Akorede has been crowned Miss Universe Ireland 2023.
The Kildare native is a law graduate, currently completing the Chartered Governance Qualification Programme.
She also holds a Masters in International Corporate Governance with a Degree Plus Employability Award from Queen’s University Belfast.
Aishah will represented Ireland at the 72nd Miss Universe competition in El Salvador.
Take a look at the photos from the red carpet below:
Finalist Sofia Labus at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2023 at the Liberty Hall Theatre,Dublin Picture Brian McEvoy
Finalist Connie Sigurvinsson in a creation by designer Claire Garvey at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2023 at the Liberty Hall Theatre,Dublin Picture Brian McEvoy
Finalist Aishah Akorede who was crowned Miss Universe Ireland 2023 in a creation by designer Claire Garvey at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2023 at the Liberty Hall Theatre,Dublin Picture Brian McEvoy
Finalist Anneli Power in a creation by designer Claire Garvey at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2023 at the Liberty Hall Theatre,Dublin Picture Brian McEvoy
Finalist Lily Buckley in a creation by designer Claire Garvey at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2023 at the Liberty Hall Theatre,Dublin Picture Brian McEvoy
Finalist Josiane Ruivo in a creation by designer Claire Garvey at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2023 at the Liberty Hall Theatre,Dublin Picture Brian McEvoy
Finalist Eucarys Tatis in a creation by designer Claire Garvey at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2023 at the Liberty Hall Theatre,Dublin Picture Brian McEvoy
Finalist Anna Clare in a creation by designer Claire Garvey at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2023 at the Liberty Hall Theatre,Dublin Picture Brian McEvoy
Finalist Medisa Khajavi in a creation by designer Claire Garvey at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2023 at the Liberty Hall Theatre,Dublin Picture Brian McEvoy
Finalist Katie O Connor in a creation by designer Claire Garvey at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2023 at the Liberty Hall Theatre,Dublin Picture Brian McEvoy
Lauren McDonagh at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2023 at the Liberty Hall Theatre,Dublin Picture Brian McEvoy
Claire Garvey at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2023 at the Liberty Hall Theatre,Dublin Picture Brian McEvoy
Jenny Dixon and husband Tom Neville at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2023 at the Liberty Hall Theatre,Dublin Picture Brian McEvoy
Katharine Walker at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2023 at the Liberty Hall Theatre,Dublin Picture Brian McEvoy
Ally Garvey at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2023 at the Liberty Hall Theatre,Dublin Picture Brian McEvoy
DWTS Pro Dancer Denys Samson and Katharine Walker at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2023 at the Liberty Hall Theatre,Dublin Picture Brian McEvoy
DWTS Pro Dancer Denys Samson at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2023 at the Liberty Hall Theatre,Dublin Picture Brian McEvoy
Jenny Dixon at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2023 at the Liberty Hall Theatre,Dublin Picture Brian McEvoy
Pete Regazzoli and Mimi Lane at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2023 at the Liberty Hall Theatre,Dublin Picture Brian McEvoy
Brendan Scully and Ally Garvey at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2023 at the Liberty Hall Theatre,Dublin Picture Brian McEvoy
Jessica Page at the final of Miss Universe Ireland 2023 at the Liberty Hall Theatre,Dublin Picture Brian McEvoy