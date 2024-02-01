PICS: A host of stars step out for the Irish premiere screening of Argylle

A host of celebs stepped out for the Irish premiere screening of Argylle at the Stella Theatre in Rathmines on Wednesday evening.
The action-packed spy-thriller follows introverted novelist Elly Conway, as she gets wrapped up in the real-life events of her book, Argylle.
Guests at the screening included newlyweds Fair City’s Karl Bowe and Lynseyann Mulvey, Dancing with the Stars Eileen Dunne with some of the Pro Dancers, Elaine Crowley, Paul Ryder, Lynn Kelly and many more.
Accompanied by Aidan, played by Sam Rockwell, a cat-allergic spy, Elly, played by Byrce Dallas Howard (carrying Alfie in her backpack), races across the world to stay one step ahead of the killers as the line between Elly’s fictional world and her real one begins to blur.
The stellar ensemble cast features Henry Cavill, John Cena, Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, Grammy winning pop superstar Dua Lipa, Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Bryan Cranston, Emmy winner and comedy icon Catherine O’Hara and the legendary Samuel L. Jackson.
Alfie the cat is played by Chip, the real-life cat of supermodel Claudia Vaughn (née Schiffer).
