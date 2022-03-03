World Book Day: 5 Bestselling Fiction Books To Read By Irish Authors

If you are looking to switch off and escape reality, what better way to do so than to get lost in a great book?

To celebrate World Book Day, we have rounded up five of our favourite fiction books written by Irish authors.

Take a look:

Watermelon by Marian Keyes

Watermelon follows the story of a woman named Claire who has everything she’s ever wanted – a husband she adores, a great job and a lovely apartment. But that’s all about to change…

On the day Claire gives birth to her first baby, her husband James tells her he’s been having an affair.

Claire is left with a beautiful newborn daughter, a broken heart, and a body that she can hardly bear to look at, so she decides to return home to Dublin where her life is about to get a whole lot better.

After the Silence by Louise O Neill

After the Silence is a bold, brilliant and disturbing novel by Louise O’Neill, that shows how deadly secrets can be devastating to those who hold them close.

This novel follows investigates the death of Nessa Crowley, who was brutally murdered 10 years prior on the island of Inisrun.

Curious about what happened the night of her death, a team of documentary makers decide to go out to the island to uncover the truth.

Conversations with Friends by Sally Rooney

Conversations with Friends by Normal People writer Sally Rooney follows UCD students Frances and Bobbi, who are best friends and former lovers.

However their tight-knit dynamic is threatened by the bond they forge with an older married couple: journalist Melissa and actor Nick.

Frances and Nick’s relationship secretly becomes romantic, while Bobbi finds herself defending Melissa and distancing herself from Frances. Both friends take sides in the other couple’s marriage, to the detriment of their own relationship.

P.S I Love You by Cecelia Ahern

PS. I Love You is a novel about holding on, letting go, and learning to love again.

30-year-old Holly’s life turns upside down when her husband Gerry succumbs to a terminal illness and dies.

With the help of a series of letters her husband left her before he died and a little nudging from an eccentric assortment of family and friends, she learns to laugh, overcome her fears, and discover a world she never knew existed.

In The Woods by Tana French

In The Woods is written by American-Irish author Tana French, and inspired the BBC eight episode series Dublin Murders.

The mystery novel follows a pair of Irish detectives and their investigation of the murder of a twelve-year-old girl.

Detective Rob Ryan has a dark past however and must uncover both the mystery of the case before him and that of his own shadowy past.