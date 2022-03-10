Ad
HomeFeatures

Latest Posts

Wheels or doors: Everything you need to know about the Twitter debate

Ciara O'Mahony
Ciara O'Mahony

Earlier this month, Ryan Nixon started a massive debate on Twitter.

He tweeted: “My mates and I are having the STUPIDEST debate… And I am here for it. Do you think there are more doors or wheels in the world?”

223,347 people responded to the poll, with 46.4% of users claiming there are more doors and the remaining 53.6% claiming there are more wheels.

#TeamWheels have pointed out how many objects have more than one wheel. For example, there are four wheels on a standard car, and two on bikes and wheelchairs.

#TeamDoors’ argument is that there are many doors into different rooms in different buildings, as well as doors on closets, kitchen cabinets and even advent calendars.

While we never know the real answer to this question, it has been very enjoyable reading the tweets about the debate.

Take a look:

Ad
Ciara O'Mahony

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us