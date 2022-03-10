Wheels or doors: Everything you need to know about the Twitter debate

Earlier this month, Ryan Nixon started a massive debate on Twitter.

He tweeted: “My mates and I are having the STUPIDEST debate… And I am here for it. Do you think there are more doors or wheels in the world?”

223,347 people responded to the poll, with 46.4% of users claiming there are more doors and the remaining 53.6% claiming there are more wheels.

#TeamWheels have pointed out how many objects have more than one wheel. For example, there are four wheels on a standard car, and two on bikes and wheelchairs.

#TeamDoors’ argument is that there are many doors into different rooms in different buildings, as well as doors on closets, kitchen cabinets and even advent calendars.

While we never know the real answer to this question, it has been very enjoyable reading the tweets about the debate.

the door vs. wheel debate is genuinely making me lose sleep — roasted chestnut (@kyrabank) March 9, 2022

i hate the wheel vs door debate bc team wheels is like those kids that keep making up rules because theyre not winning #teamdoors — sky (@lmaokiaraa) March 8, 2022

This whole wheels vs doors debate is throwing me for a loop. What is a wheel? What qualifies as a door? What if this is all a big ploy by the window industry? Do windows count as doors? — Logan (@logan_adams12) March 8, 2022

Update on Wheels vs Doors debate:

A revolving door is both a wheel and a door. Thank you for your time. — RedMarrow (@themavrick38) March 10, 2022

I started this wheel vs door debate on team door but then I remembered some doors are even more wheel than they are door. Not even a competition anymore pic.twitter.com/1jAaEmKBlV — Richard Paul (@RJohnP) March 9, 2022

the wheel vs door argument pic.twitter.com/RzUr87ezAj — ⋆ (@CCOKYS) March 9, 2022

Believe it or not doorknobs are wheels. Wheel is a circular object that revolves on an axle.#wheelvsdoor#teamdoor #teamwheels pic.twitter.com/FHqfosKWK4 — 𝕵𝖊𝖛 (@ravije_) March 10, 2022

I have just discovered the debate on whether there are more wheels in the world vs more doors in the world. I can never look at a wheel or a door the same. And the fact that we’ll never truly know the answer makes it worse. My life is in shambles. — 𝕭𝖆𝖞𝖓𝖊 (@_bxyn) March 9, 2022

all this wheels vs doors debate when im here always being the third wheel, and as flat as a door. — aaminah ?! in her reading phase 🇵🇸 (@malabamish) March 9, 2022

i’m literally so invested in this door vs wheel debate — tiff (@tiffanieblews) March 9, 2022

Interesting take on the doors vs wheels debate. Hypothetically speaking, doors can be wheels. If you take a door off what its fixated to, leave the hinge on and attach it to an axle you could rotate it quick enough to become a wheel. Therefore, all doors could be wheels. Wheels>> — Rabi (@rabiarmany22) March 8, 2022

Having the door vs wheel debate with my brother and I am about to lose my mind 💆🏼‍♀️ — Amanda (@aaaaaaamanda) March 8, 2022