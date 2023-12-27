What is Dating Wrapped? The viral TikTok dating trend of 2023

In honour of the end of the year, TikTok users have taken to the popular social media platform to share their dating history over the past year.

Coined from Spotify’s Wrapped, which is released at the end of every year, the trend first started back in December 2022 and has since seemingly become an annual trend on the site.

This year more and more singles returned to TikTok to reveal their Dating Wrapped.

The trend has blown up with influencers and TikTok stars alike, each giving their take on the latest dating trend.

Most often in the form of a PowerPoint presentation, the trend sees people break down their dating experiences over the course of the year in various metrics.

These usually include how they met the other person, how long the relationship lasted, why it ended and where the dates took place.

The trend has allowed people to get creative and break down their dating experiences, with some users becoming dedicated to the cause.

TikToker Tara Michelle’s Dating Wrapped has generated 1.5 million likes and saw her go on 14 dates this year, with the aim of at least one a month, in order to curate her PowerPoint presentation at the end of the year.

She mentioned how there were three men she liked out of the 14 she dated and said that she had “spend the entire year waiting for this moment.”

The tag itself has over 130 million views.

While the trend is a bit of fun, could this be affecting our dating life?

Seeking.com in-house dating expert, Emma Hawthorn told HuffPost UK about the trend:

“While Dating Wrapped offers a playful and engaging way to share our romantic experiences, there’s a subtle risk involved.”

“Sharing specifics like the number of times you’ve been ghosted might make a potential partner second guess you, wondering if there’s a pattern or if there’s more to the story.”

“It could unintentionally raise questions about your approach to dating or inadvertently create doubts about your experiences.”

She continued: “While it’s tempting to spill all the numbers, consider leaving some room for mystery and focusing on the fun, exciting parts of your dating journey instead.”