What is Blue Monday and why is it trending on X?

Today is unfortunately the infamous Blue Monday.

The term was coined back in 2005 by Sky Travel who began labelling the third Monday in January each year as, “Blue Monday.”

The company claimed that it’s the day when happiness levels fall to the lowest levels of the year.

According to Samar McCutcheon, MD, an Associate Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, the whole thing is essentially a “marketing gimmick.”

She explained that the UK travel company “wanted to increase business by claiming they had found the most depressing day of the year and were hoping it would encourage customers to travel more during this time.”

Since the day was dubbed as the most depressing day of the year, the term Blue Monday and the day itself has gained a lot of attraction over the years and is currently trending on X.

Many mental health charities have taken to the social media platform to outline the importance of mental health and looking after one’s self.

Here’s your annual reminder that ‘Blue Monday’ isn’t real; it’s a marketing ploy designed to sell holidays. But your mental health is real – and it matters every day of the year. 💜#BlueMonday #ActionMentalHealth pic.twitter.com/aTvEJj2S0N — Action Mental Health (@amhNI) January 15, 2024

#BlueMonday is made up, but mental health problems aren’t. Whatever the day, we’re here for you 💙 pic.twitter.com/I1fk42B0aY — Mind (@MindCharity) January 15, 2024

🧠#MentalHealth is an integral part of health. This is why we adopted our comprehensive approach in June.

There can be no #HealthUnion without equal & timely access to mental health prevention, treatment and care. 💙This #BlueMonday make sure to check in with your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/3HcmAbmFpE — EU Health – #HealthUnion (@EU_Health) January 15, 2024

Today is #BlueMonday, a day to take positive action around #mentalhealth. It is important we look after ourselves and check in with others. Kirby has a team of over 20 certified Mental Health First Aiders available to listen and provide appropriate supports.

#PeopleFirst pic.twitter.com/w6KUchHSqh — KirbyGroupEng. (@KirbyGroupEng) January 15, 2024

Many charities have implored that despite it being Blue Monday, speaking about mental health and any issues they may face is incredibly important regardless of the day.

The day is seen by many as a time to emphasise the importance of mental health.