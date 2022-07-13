TikTok reveals HUGE change to their algorithm

TikTok has revealed a HUGE change to their algorithm.

On Wednesday, the social media conglomerate announced new features and technologies that will help viewers to discover more content, customise their viewing preferences, and continue to have a safe and entertaining experience.

TikTok is adding a tool which automatically filters videos with words, or hashtags that a user doesn’t want to see from their “For You” and “Following” pages.

Cormac Keenan, Head of Trust and Safety at TikTok stated, “We design our recommendation system with safety in mind, since content in someone’s “For You” feed may come from a creator they prefer not to follow or relate to an interest they may not share.”

“For instance, certain categories of content may be ineligible for recommendation, and viewers can use our “not interested” feature to automatically skip similar videos in the future.”

Last year, the social media platform began testing ways to avoid recommending multiple videos of similar content that is potentially fine as a single video, but could potentially become problematic if viewed repeatedly.

According to the conglomerate, this includes topics related to dieting, extreme fitness, sadness, and other well-being topics.

“We’ve also been testing ways to recognise if our system may inadvertently be recommending a narrower range of content to a viewer,” Cormac said.

TikTok are continuing to safeguard users’ viewing experience by beginning to introduce the first version of a new system, which will organise content based on “thematic maturity.”

“We’ll begin to introduce an early version to help prevent content with overtly mature themes from reaching younger audiences under the age of 18,” he said.

“When we detect that a video contains mature or complex themes, for example, fictional scenes that may be too frightening or intense for younger audiences, a maturity level will be allocated to the video to help prevent those under 18 from viewing it across the TikTok experience.”

“We have focused on further safeguarding the teen experience first and in the coming months we plan to add new functionality to provide detailed content filtering options for our entire community so they can enjoy more of what they love.”

TikTok is an ever-growing social media platform, with over one billion users worldwide.