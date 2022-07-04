These are the most compatible Love Island couples – according to astrology

Things are heating up in the Love Island villa as Casa Amor week kicks off.

The couple’s relationships will be put to the ultimate test, as the girls and boys have been put into two separate villas, where they will get to know a group of stunning new bombshells.

Ahead of the drama, we have taken a look at the star signs of the couples, to find out which ones are the most compatible.

Take a look:

Indiyah and Dami

Indiyah’s birthday is December 11, 1998 making her a Sagittarius, and her beau Dami is an Aries.

They both are fire signs, and signs within the same element are usually compatible.

A Sagittarius is fiery, versatile, and, most importantly, a truth-seeker, they also tend to be free-spirited and adventurous. An Aries is ambitious, honest and brave.

The two star signs have great communication and are among the best matches for each other!

Ekin-Su and Davide

Ekin-Su is a Leo, and her beau Davide is a Capricorn.

A Leo is compassionate and big-hearted, conscious, drive, and a natural leader. A Capricorn is ambitious, organised, and hard working.

These two signs unfortunately tend to be incompatible as they are just extremely different.

But some say opposites attract, so we are holding on hope for these two!

Gemma and Luca

Gemma is a Taurus, and Luca is a Capricorn.

A Taurus is intelligent, dependable, hardworking, dedicated, and stubborn. And a Capricorn is ambitious, organised, and hard working.

These two signs are great together is every aspect of a relationship.

Astrologer Clarisse Monahan says: “This combination can be the ultimate power couple. Capricorn can provide a real stability and security for Taurus, which they will enjoy, and Taurus can help Capricorn to open up more to intimacy.”

Paige and Jacques

Paige’s birthday is September 14, 1997 making her a Virgo, and Jacques’ birthday is May 8, 1999 making him a Taurus.

A Virgo is humble, self-effacing, industrious, and practical- they are frequently natural, kind, and sympathetic, and a Taurus is intelligent, dependable, hardworking, dedicated, and stubborn.

These two signs make a very well-matched couple. They are each among the top matches for their signs.

Tasha and Andrew

Tasha is a Leo, and her beau Andrew is a Pisces.

A Leo is compassionate and big-hearted, conscious, drive, and a natural leader. A Pisces is emotionally sensitive, gracious, emotionally aware, creative and imaginative.

This pairing is a great sexual match.

However, Leos will often burst the bubble of Pisces’ sensitive world, and the lack of trust and security will be felt immediately. This would make them not an ideal pairing.

Danica and Jay

Danica’s birthday is April 13, 2001 – making her an Aries. Jay’s birthday is November 8, 1993 – making him a Scorpio.

An Aries is ambitious, honest and brave. A Scorpio is fearless, bold, passionate, creative, and fiercely loyal.

These two are relatively compatible, not the best for each other but also not the worst.

Aries are little particular about their values and schedules and Scorpios like to adjust for someone they love making them perfect for each other.