These are all the Victoria’s Secret models Harry Styles has been linked to over the years

Harry Styles has been back on the dating scene since his split from Olivia Wilde last November.

The former One Direction star has quite the star-studded dating history since he burst onto the music scene back in 2010.

In light of his most recent rumoured romance with Candice Swanepoel, we’ve compiled a list of all seven Victoria’s Secret models Harry has been linked to over the years.

Take a look:

Candice Swanepoel

According to a report from The Sun, Harry has grown close to Candice Swanepoel recently.

A source told the publication: “Harry is one of the world’s biggest music superstars so it’s not surprising supermodels are lining up to date him.”

“He’s got history with Victoria’s Secret models and has been linked to six others who have all walked in their fashion shows.”

“Candice is one of Victoria’s Secret’s most successful Angels and Harry would be a lucky man if he managed to woo her.”

Cara Delevingne

Harry was briefly linked to Cara Delevingne in 2012.

The pair reportedly rekindled things in September 2013, after the former One Direction star’s romance with Taylor Swift.

They reportedly had an on-off relationship at the time whenever they found themselves in the same city.

Kendall Jenner

Harry dated Kendall Jenner on and off between 2012 and 2016.

The former couple reunited for the first time at the Met Gala in May 2019.

Later that year, the pair played Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The pair were romantically linked once again after their respective splits from Olivia Wilde and Devon Booker; however, no truth came of the rumours.

Nadine Leopold

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadine Leopold (@nadineleopold)

Harry was first romantically linked to Nadine Leopold in November 2014.

However, the pair called it quits after just a few short months.

A source told Hollywoodlife.com at the time: “Nadine wanted a more serious commitment from Harry.”

“She felt like he needed to make more of an effort to see her. She just didn’t feel like he was taking their relationship seriously enough, and basically she doesn’t have time for any games in her life.”

Sara Sampaio

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio)

Harry was romantically linked to Sara Sampaio in June 2015 – just months after splitting from Nadine.

The former One Direction star and the Victoria’s Secret angel were papped sharing a kiss at the Ludlow Hotel in Manhatten.

Georgia Fowler

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GEORGIA FOWLER (@georgiafowler)

Harry was rumoured to have had a fling back in 2015 with Georgia Fowler.

The Victoria’s Secret model later admitted that his song Kiwi could’ve been written about her.

The 30-year-old, who was born in Auckland, New Zealand, told The Morning Show: “Ah, don’t really know anything about it. Definitely don’t have a baby… that’s what the song is all about.”

She refused to deny the theory that the track was about her, but said it was “unlikely”.

Camille Rowe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Camille Rowe (@fingermonkey)

Harry and Camille Rowe were introduced by their mutual friend, Alexa Chung, in July 2017.

The couple never publicly confirmed their romance, but had been spotted on many dates together.

Camille also joined Harry’s mum Anne at his Paris concert in March 2018, and later attended his final tour date in California that same July.

In July 2018, it was reported that the pair had parted ways after almost a year of dating.