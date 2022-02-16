The top TV shows and films to watch on Netflix during Storm Dudley

Storm Dudley is bringing strong and gusty winds across Ireland today, and a yellow wind warning is in place across the country until midnight.

The bad weather is the perfect to cosy up with a cup of tea and some snacks while watching a new movie or binging a new series.

Here are some of the top trending flicks on Netflix to watch during the storm:

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

A brand new docuseries on Kanye West joined Netflix today.

The three-part series, ‘jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’, will give fans the opportunity to “step inside the journey” of the GRAMMY award-winning rapper

The docuseries is 21 years in the making, and will tackle the Chicago native’s music and fashion career, his 2020 presidential bid, and the death of his mother Donda.

Inventing Anna

Shonda Rhimes’ brand new series Inventing Anna follows a journalist (played by Anna Chlumsky) investigating the case of Anna Delvey (Julia Garner), the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene – and their money.

But is Anna New York’s biggest con woman, or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream?

Anna and the reporter form a dark, funny, love-hate bond as Anna awaits trial and our reporter fights the clock to answer the biggest question in NYC: who is Anna Delvey?

The series is inspired by the New York Magazine article ‘How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People’ by Jessica Pressler, who also serves as a producer.

Love Is Blind

The first five episodes of Love Is Blind season two joined Netflix last week, and we are HOOKED.

The show follows a group of 15 men and 15 women who are looking for love in a very different way.

For 10 days in a speed-dating format, the singletons date each other in different “pods” where they can talk to each other but not see each other.

When they find a genuine emotional connection, the men can then propose to the woman they want to marry, and the newly engaged couples jet off to Mexico to find out if they can make their romance work outside of the pods.

The Tinder Swindler

It’s the show EVERYONE has been talking about.

Brought to us by the makers of Don’t F**k With Cats, the film tells the real-life story of ‘Tinder Swindler’ Shimon Hayut, who conned millions from women he met through the dating app.

The documentary features three of his victims – Cecilie Fjellhoy, Ayleen Charlotte and Pernilla Sjoholm – who shared their extraordinary and often terrifying experiences with Shimon, who posed as a billionaire playboy named Simon Leviev.

If you haven’t already watched it – now is your chance.

Ozark

Ozark is a binge-worthy show starring Jason Bateman, Julia Garner and Laura Linney.

The show follows a financial advisor turned money launderer who relocates his family to rural Missouri, where they become entangled with local criminals.

The first seven episodes of the latest season are on Netflix now, with the final seven episodes set to drop on a later date.

All Of Us Are Dead

All Of Us Are Dead is a Korean zombie series that centers on a small town overrun by zombies due to a mysterious virus.

A high school becomes the epicenter of the infection, with students fighting against a growing crowd to stay alive.

If you liked Squid Game, this might be a good show to add to your watch list.

Catching Killers

Calling all true-crime fans: The second season of Catching Killers is now on Netflix.

This season explores the Phoenix Serial Shooter, the Toronto Village Killer, and the effort to identify and capture the infamous BTK.