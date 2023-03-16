The most memorable moments from winter Love Island 2023

The winter series of Love Island 2023 came to an end on Monday, March 13.

Kai Fagan and Sanam Harrinanan were crowned the winners, while Ron Hall and Lana Jenkins places runners-up.

Tom Clare and Samie Elishi made it to third place, and Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga claimed fourth place – securing just 2% of the public vote.

Zara and Olivia’s fallout

There had been tension between the two girls ever since Zara Deniz branded Olivia Hawkins “two-faced” in a challenge shortly after she entered the villa.

Viewers accused the two Islanders of playing up to the camera, after finding out that the pair had regularly interacted on social media prior to entering the villa.

A TikTok user then found even more proof that the pair knew each other before entering the villa – that the pair starred in the same music video back in 2019.

The tension between Zara and Olivia never faded, as the pair also fought for Tom Clare’s affection.

Kai’s moon theory

Kai Fagan left Love Island fans in hysterics when he shared his moon theory with Tanyel Revan.

The teacher told the hairstylist: “So, if you ever get sad and you miss your family or anything just look outside and know if they look outside at the exact same time they will look outside and see the same moon as you, just a different side.”

tanyel’s face while kai explains that there’s only one moon #loveisland pic.twitter.com/VHXGCWYYhV — millicent bystander (@flvral) January 27, 2023

Tom channelling his inner Troy Bolton

In heated scenes, Tom got involved in an argument with his co-star Zara, in which she said: “I was going to pull you for a chat Tom but I will do it in front of everyone.”

Tom angrily replied: “Go away Zara, I don’t want to hear it,” but Zara cut him off to continue: “I don’t care. You’re a community penis, I think you’re playing a game and I hope your parents are proud of you.”

Zara then walked away leaving Tom furious, and he dramatically stormed away – ripping his pink jacket off in the process.

Love Island fans found the moment hilarious as they compared the scene to Troy Bolton (Zac Efron)’s iconic Bet On It scene in High School Musical 2.

Kai mistaking Lydia for “Kim”

Six gorgeous new bombshells entered the main villa during Casa Amor – one of which was Scottish beauty Lydia Karakyriakou.

Lydia caught Kai’s attention when she walked in, and he left fans in stitches when he confidently called out “Kim!” – thinking he knew her.

After the hilarious blunder occurred, a Love Island fan tracked down the elusive Kim – identifying her as 24-year-old Kim Schneider from Manchester.

Twitter users dubbed it an easy mistake, as they pointed out Kim and Lydia are dead ringers for one another.

Martin’s reaction during Movie Night

Martin Akinola left Love Island fans in stitches with his hilarious reaction to Movie Night.

During the infamous stint, the boys choose to watch a clip titled Catch me if you Tan.

The video montage showed Tanya telling the girls she could potentially get the ick from her beau Shaq, and also showed her Casa Amor antics with Martin – which she downplayed to Shaq.

In previous episodes, Martin branded the 22-year-old a “liar” for omitting information about their time together.

Once the clip was shown during Movie Night, Shaq and Tanya got into a heated row across the garden, whilst Martin watched on enjoying his popcorn.

The villa turning on Jessie

As the final neared, the villa began to turn on Jessie Wynter.

Casey O’Gorman and Jessie briefly butted heads while they were in the villa after the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge.

The majority of the girls chose to pie Casey because he had chosen to stop getting to know Claudia [Fogarty] in favour of Rosie.

The 26-year-old was noticeably annoyed by the challenge, and Jessie later pulled him aside to explain the girls’ side of things.

Casey then questioned Jessie’s genuineness, as he wondered why she was getting involved in other people’s business.

Viewers then saw Will pull Casey for a chat to discuss what he had been saying about Jessie, to which he said he thought she was genuine if he thought she was genuine, and that it was Maxwell Samuda that was questioning her.

Claudia Fogarty and Samie also informed Jessie what the other girls had been saying about her behind her back.

Samie told her: “Babe, this is bizarre but you just need to hear us out before you react.”

Claudia told Jessie: “Maxwell has pulled Casey for a chat and said ‘I think she’s fake’, then Liv comes over and has apparently been talking to Lana and everyone about how they think the same thing about you and that some of your intentions aren’t genuine.”

After catching up with Samie and Claudia, Jessie was keen to gain clarity on the situation and headed to the firepit to chat to Olivia.

Jessie asked: “What’s going on?,” as Claudia added: “Let’s just clear the air because us girls are meant to stick together.”

Lana said: “First of all, can I just say this doesn’t need to be a screaming match, this is a lot of over nothing.”

Jessie said: “I’ve just come back from a chat with Casey and everyone in the Villa says that everyone’s talking about something and I’m very confused. I’ve stood by all of you, even on Movie Night, I stood up for all of you girls.”

Claudia revealed: “The word fake was used,” as Olivia defended: “I never said fake, please don’t say I’ve said fake because I didn’t. I just don’t think this is a conversation we need to have between all of us.”

Jessie then asked: “Well Liv, would you like to have a conversation just us?” and Olivia responded: “Not really, not right now.”

The Australian bombshell said: “So you’re happy to walk over to the day beds and speak to a whole group of people about how you think I’m questionable but not have a discussion with me,” to which Olivia said: “It’s not just me though, you’re coming at me.”