The most Googled topics in Ireland in 2022 have been revealed.

Unsurprisingly, “wordle” was the most searched for phrase in Ireland this year.

This was closely followed by “Ukraine” and “Queen Elizabeth” – two monumental topics which rocked the world over the past twelve months.

Wonderful to join students from Blackrock Educate Together Secondary School at the Dáil today to protest the invasion of Ukraine. They walked from Blackrock to the Dáil to raise funds to support Ukrainians who have had to come to Ireland. Well done to all the students 👏🇮🇪🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/3v7o2YP25A — Cormac Devlin TD (@CormacDevlin) March 16, 2022

Elsewhere, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were the two most searched for people in Ireland, following their infamous defamation trial.

Almost two years later, we are still seeing the effects of Covid-19 in our Google searches.

“How to get a Covid cert” and “how to book PCR” were the two most Googled topics in the “How To” category this year.

Take a look at the full list below:

Overall Searches

Wordle

Ukraine

Queen Elizabeth

Ashling Murphy

World Cup

Heardle

The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Johnny Depp

Russia

Anne Heche

People

Johnny Depp

Amber Heard

Will Smith

Vladimir Putin

Liz Truss

Novak Djokivic

Anna Delvey

Matt Hancock

Michael Owen

Sinead O’Connor

Losses

Queen Elizabeth

Ashling Murphy

Anne Heche

Olivia Newton-John

Betty White

Taylor Hawkins

Ray Liotta

Aaron Carter

Shane Warne

Bob Saget

Sports

World Cup

Australian Open

Ireland v New Zealand

Nations League

AFCON

Ireland v South Africa

GAA fixtures

Winter Olympics

Liverpool v Real Madrid

Ireland v Ukraine

Films

The Batman

Unchartered

Thor: Love & Thunder

Top Gun

Banshees of Inisherin

Encanto

Black Adam

The Lost Daughter

Don’t Worry Darling

The Good Nurse

Tech

Wordle

Heardle

Quordle

Globle

Nerdle

Foclach

Octordle

James Webb Telescope

Fifa 23 web app

iPhone 14

Recipes

Pornstar martini

Mushroom soup

Spaghetti bolognese

Overnight oats

Tomato soup

Baked oats

Chicken breast

Beef bourguignon

Chocolate brownie

Raspberry jam

How To

How to get a Covid cert

How to book PCR

How to play Wordle

How to do antigen

How to solve a Rubik’s Cube

How to tie a tie

How to unblock your nose

How to spell askew

How to help Ukraine

How to apply for fuel allowance online

What Is?

What is NATO?

What is monkey pox?

What is wordle?

What is an oligarch?

What is an NFT?

What is aphasia?

What is hepatitis?

What is the population of Ukraine?

What is salmonella?

What is the Met Gala?