The most Googled topics in Ireland in 2022 have been revealed.
Unsurprisingly, “wordle” was the most searched for phrase in Ireland this year.
This was closely followed by “Ukraine” and “Queen Elizabeth” – two monumental topics which rocked the world over the past twelve months.
Wonderful to join students from Blackrock Educate Together Secondary School at the Dáil today to protest the invasion of Ukraine. They walked from Blackrock to the Dáil to raise funds to support Ukrainians who have had to come to Ireland.
Well done to all the students 👏🇮🇪🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/3v7o2YP25A
— Cormac Devlin TD (@CormacDevlin) March 16, 2022
Elsewhere, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard were the two most searched for people in Ireland, following their infamous defamation trial.
Almost two years later, we are still seeing the effects of Covid-19 in our Google searches.
“How to get a Covid cert” and “how to book PCR” were the two most Googled topics in the “How To” category this year.
Take a look at the full list below:
Overall Searches
- Wordle
- Ukraine
- Queen Elizabeth
- Ashling Murphy
- World Cup
- Heardle
- The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
- Johnny Depp
- Russia
- Anne Heche
People
- Johnny Depp
- Amber Heard
- Will Smith
- Vladimir Putin
- Liz Truss
- Novak Djokivic
- Anna Delvey
- Matt Hancock
- Michael Owen
- Sinead O’Connor
Losses
- Queen Elizabeth
- Ashling Murphy
- Anne Heche
- Olivia Newton-John
- Betty White
- Taylor Hawkins
- Ray Liotta
- Aaron Carter
- Shane Warne
- Bob Saget
Sports
- World Cup
- Australian Open
- Ireland v New Zealand
- Nations League
- AFCON
- Ireland v South Africa
- GAA fixtures
- Winter Olympics
- Liverpool v Real Madrid
- Ireland v Ukraine
Films
- The Batman
- Unchartered
- Thor: Love & Thunder
- Top Gun
- Banshees of Inisherin
- Encanto
- Black Adam
- The Lost Daughter
- Don’t Worry Darling
- The Good Nurse
Tech
- Wordle
- Heardle
- Quordle
- Globle
- Nerdle
- Foclach
- Octordle
- James Webb Telescope
- Fifa 23 web app
- iPhone 14
Recipes
- Pornstar martini
- Mushroom soup
- Spaghetti bolognese
- Overnight oats
- Tomato soup
- Baked oats
- Chicken breast
- Beef bourguignon
- Chocolate brownie
- Raspberry jam
How To
- How to get a Covid cert
- How to book PCR
- How to play Wordle
- How to do antigen
- How to solve a Rubik’s Cube
- How to tie a tie
- How to unblock your nose
- How to spell askew
- How to help Ukraine
- How to apply for fuel allowance online
What Is?
- What is NATO?
- What is monkey pox?
- What is wordle?
- What is an oligarch?
- What is an NFT?
- What is aphasia?
- What is hepatitis?
- What is the population of Ukraine?
- What is salmonella?
- What is the Met Gala?