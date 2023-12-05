The confirmed line-up for RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars so far

Dancing with the Stars returns to RTÉ One early next year.

The broadcaster is currently revealing the 11-strong line-up, with seven stars confirmed to be taking part in the show so far.

It comes after RTÉ revealed the 11-strong line-up of professional dancers last week.

Returning pros include Karen Byrne, Kylee Vincent, Laura Nolan, Salome Chachua, Stephen Vincent, Robert Rowiński, Denys Samson and Ervinas Merfeldas.

Miss World 2003 Rosanna Davison will take to the dance floor in the new year, alongside drag queen Blue Hydrangea, aka Joshua Cargill, former RTÉ newsreader Eileen Dunne, TikToker Miriam Mullins and Wild Youth’s David Whelan.

RTÉ 2FM’s Laura Fox and Fair City actor Shane Quigley Murphy have also been confirmed for the line-up.

Find out more about the new DWTS contestants below:

Rosanna Davison

Rosanna Davison is an author, model, TV personality and Miss World 2003.

The mum-of-three said: “My family like to say that I’m ‘awkwardly uncool’ when I’m on the dance floor, so I’m going to show them a thing or two.”

“You forget who you used to be when you become a mum… your children take over your life, your world and your thoughts and I’m slowly starting to remember the person I used to be!”

“I’m doing this show for my kids as well, I want them to be really proud.”

Eileen Dunne

Eileen Dunne is a former RTÉ newsreader.

Ahead of her DWTS stint, the 65-year-old said: “I’m feeling excited, I know it will be hard in ways, it will be challenging but I think I’m going to love every minute of it.”

“I took very few Irish dancing lessons and attempted to take dancing lessons at one point… bar dancing in Tamangos or The Grove in Clontarf or wherever as a teenager – that’s about the height of it!”

David Whelan

David Whelan is one fourth of Wild Youth – who represented Ireland at the Eurovision Song Contest 2023.

He said: “I’m feeling very excited. I’m very nervous. I’ve never danced like this before in my life so it’s a new experience, especially with a partner.”

“Getting used to that is one thing, getting used to the fake tan is another!”

“I don’t mind the sequins; I’ve worn some crazy stuff in my life so far! Apart from a nightclub dance floor when I was in my mid-20s, I wouldn’t say I danced a lot, but I’m loving it.”

Blu Hydrangea

Blu Hydrangea, aka Joshua Cargill, is a Belfast drag queen, known for competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

The TV personality said: “This is a dream come true. It was one of my New Year’s resolutions to learn to dance this year, I didn’t think it was going to happen because I was being a bit lazy and now, I’m here and I get to do it in front of the world so that’s exciting!”

“I danced on Drag Race, if you could call it that. I’m sure some people would have some words to say about my dancing!”

Miriam Mullins

Miriam Mullins has over 2.1 million followers on TikTok, and a further 140k on Instagram.

The Cork native said: “I am so excited to be part of the show this year. It’s such an amazing opportunity, a chance to meet loads of new people, make loads of new friends and hopefully show off my dancing skills, I don’t know if I have them or not.”

“We’ll see! I’ve done the odd TikTok dance here and there. That mightn’t have gone down very well with the audience, but this is a different type of dancing!”

Laura Fox

Laura Fox hosts a weekend breakfast show on RTÉ 2FM and RTÉ One’s Ireland’s Fittest Family.

The presenter said: “I am beyond excited; this is all I’ve ever wanted!”

“Ireland’s Fittest Family has put me on a new trajectory, and even though it has been overwhelming – it has been overwhelming in a good way because people are supportive and there’s so many lovely messages – I’m hoping that they’ll do the same for Dancing with the Stars and get behind me.”

Shane Quigley Murphy

Shane Quigley Murphy is best known for his role as Gareth Boyle in Fair City.

Speaking ahead of his DWTS stint, Shane said: “I am absolutely delighted to be a part of this season. It’s such an honour to be part of such an incredible production and the entire team have been so brilliant and welcoming, preparing me for what’s to come,” Shane continued.

“The spray tan caught me by surprise, but hey I’ll try anything once! I’m not quite sure what to expect, but that’s why I love it. ” “I love a challenge, and this is definitely a challenge for me. The last time I danced was at my brother’s wedding and honestly that wasn’t a pretty sight!” Davy Russell Davy Russell is a Grand National-winning and Cheltenham Cup-winning jockey, making him one of Ireland’s most successful sportsmen. Ahead of his DWTS stint, Davy said: “It’s exciting. And it’s so very different to what I’m used to, it’s a new venture.” “It’s really hard to keep it a secret from friends and family, I have itchy fingers and I’m ready to pull the trigger.” “My wife always told me we need to get dancing lessons before our wedding. I said no, and now I’m regretting this decision.”