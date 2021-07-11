Some of our all-time favourite contestants were on the show back in 2019

The Cast of Love Island Season 5 – Where Are They Now?

Ahead of what’s sure to be another dramatic episode of Love Island tonight, we are looking back on one our favourite seasons to date.

Season five aired back in 2019, and it introduced us to some of our favourite Islanders to date – including Irish bombshell Maura Higgins.

Let’s take a look at what some of the most memorable contestants of the series have been up to since their time in the villa:

Amber Gill

Amber Gill won the show in 2019 alongside Irish rugby star Greg O’Shea.

Unfortunately, the couple did not last long in the outside world, calling it quits just 39 days after they left the show.

Amber is currently hosting a new ITV show with Love Island season 2 winner Kem Cetinay called The Full Treatment.

The former beautician and the former barber give guests a makeover while openly chatting about all things mental health in the series.

Fans are rooting for the reality stars to date, but it seems like they are just close friends for now.

Greg O’Shea

Irish hunk Greg O’Shea was a late entry to the Villa in 2019, but went on to win the series with Amber Gill.

The 26-year-old has taken a step back from the spotlight since his leaving the show, and has been focusing on sport.

The Limerick native recently announced that he will be going to the Tokyo Olympics to play on the Irish Rugby 7’s team.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Greg admitted it was a “dream come true.”

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury

Despite coming second in the series, Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury are one of Love Island’s most successful couples.

The pair are still together and celebrated their two-year anniversary earlier this week.

The couple have also been living together in Manchester since they left the Love Island villa, and have teased they will get engaged “soon”.

Molly-Mae has started her own fake tan company called Filter by Molly-Mae, and has also had multiple collaborations with hairstyling company BeautyWorks.

The 22-year-old is also a brand ambassador for PrettyLittleThing, and has launched her own collections with the popular fashion retailer.

Tommy has returned to the boxing ring since leaving the villa, and had his first fight back in December of 2019.

The reality star has recently been at training camp in the US with his brother Tyson Fury – who is a heavyweight world champion.

Maura Higgins

Irish beauty Maura Higgins entered the villa as a bombshell and set her sights on Tommy Fury.

Despite some friction between herself and Molly-Mae Hague at the start of her Love Island journey, the girls are now best friends.

After Curtis Pritchard and Amy Hart broke it off, Maura and Curtis coupled up, and they came in fourth place in the series.

Maura and Curtis dated for almost eight months after leaving the villa, but eventually called it quits.

The Longford beauty started dating her close friend and fellow Islander Chris Taylor in November last year.

The couple announced their split in April, leaving fans heartbroken.

The 30-year-old has been busy working on television since the reality show.

Maura was a presenter on ITV This Morning, and has recently announced a new show with RTE Glow up Ireland.

In 2020 she also competed on Dancing on Ice.

The star has launched a makeup collection with Inglot Makeup.

She also launched a false eyelash range with Primark called False Flutters, a nod to her famous Love Island catchphrase “fanny flutters”.

The former ring-girl confirmed her romance with Strictly star Giovanni Pernice earlier this week.

Lucie Donlan

Lucie Donlan was coupled up with Joe Garratt during the fifth season of Love Island.

The couple called it quits just a few months after the show and in July last year, Lucie started dating Love Island Winter Edition star Luke Mabbott.

The pair, who have since rescued a pup and moved in together, celebrated their one year anniversary on Saturday.

Lucie has remained close friends with fellow Islander Maura Higgins.

Ovie Soko and India Reynolds

Ovie Soko arrived to the show late in Casa Amor, but he is without a doubt one of the most popular Islanders to date.

After a failed romance with Anna Vakili, the basketball star found love with model India Reynolds.

The couple came in third place on the show, but were unable to make their relationship work on the outside world.

Ovie has since released a self-help book, while India has landed a partnership with Boohoo.com and started an OnlyFans account.