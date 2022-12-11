As we approach the end of the year, we’re taking a look back at some of the biggest TV shows of 2022.

From brand new binge-worthy series’ to returning shows, there was plenty of great television this year that had everyone talking.

Take a look:

House Of The Dragon

House Of The Dragon, which is set 200 years before Game of Thrones, premiered on August 21 – and is available to watch on NOW TV.

The 10-part series chronicles the beginning of the end of House Targaryen, and follows the events leading up to the Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons.

The first season of the show was a huge hit, and it has since been renewed for a second season.

Euphoria

The highly anticipated second season of Euphoria aired earlier this year.

The award-winning drama, which features a stellar cast, follows a group of high school students as they try to navigate their experiences of identity, trauma, drugs, friendship, love, and sex.

Irish fans can watch the first and second seasons of the show on NOW TV or Sky Atlantic.

Stranger Things

Season four of Stranger Things joined Netflix back in May, and it certainly didn’t disappoint.

The latest season saw the return of Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair) and Noah Schnapp (Will Byers).

Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler) and Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner) also starred in the new season, alongside some new cast members.

Everyone was talking about the show for weeks after its’ release, and the song ‘Running Up That Hill’ by Kate Bush which featured in a key episode climbed the charts.

The White Lotus

Season two of HBO’s hit series The White Lotus premiered in October.

The award-winning comedy-drama follows the guests and employees of the fictional White Lotus resort chain, whose stay becomes affected by their various dysfunctions.

You can catch up with the show on NOW TV.

Bad Sisters

Bad Sisters follows the lives of the Garvey sisters, who are bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another.

Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, and Eve Hewson star in the Apple TV+ series, which has been a huge hit with viewers.

Due to the phenomenal response to the show, it has been renewed for a second season.

The Dropout

Hulu’s limited series The Dropout tells the story of Elizabeth Holmes (played by Amanda Seyfried) and Theranos.

It is described as an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye?

You can stream the show on Disney+.

Wednesday

Wednesday joined Netflix on November 23, and it had the biggest English-language debut in the streamer’s history.

Jenny Ortega stars as Wednesday Addams in the show, which is inspired by Tim Burton’s The Addams Family.

Catherina-Zeta Jones stars as Morticia Addams, Wednesday’s mother, and Luis Guzmán plays Gomez Addams, Wednesday’s father. Meanwhile Isaac Ordonez plays Pugsley Addams, Wednesday’s younger brother.

Only Murders In The Building

Season two of Only Murders In The Building – starring Selena Gomez, Steve Martin and Martin Short – premiered earlier this year.

Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer.

However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue – the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.

You can catch up with the show on Disney+.

Derry Girls

Derry Girls sadly to an end this year, with an emotional third and final season.

The hit sitcom follows the lives of a group of friends who attend an all-girls school in Derry during the Troubles in the 1990s.

All three seasons are now available to stream on Netflix.

Ozark

The final ever season of Ozark joined Netflix earlier this year in two drops.

The popular crime drama series – starring Jason Bateman, Julia Garner and Laura Linney – sees a financial advisor turned money launderer relocate his family to rural Missouri, where they become entangled with local criminals.

The final season of the show was nominated for many awards, and received rave reviews from fans.

The Crown

The highly anticipated fifth season of The Crown joined Netflix last month.

Inspired by real events, the fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign.

The latest season focuses on the marriage breakdown of Prince Charles (played by Dominic West) and Princess Diana (played by Elizabeth Debicki).

Elizabeth has received high praise for her performance in the show, and is tipped to receive many awards for her role.