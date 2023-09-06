The Biggest Celebrity Breakups Of 2023

We’re already over halfway through the year.

From whirlwind romances coming to an end, to devastating divorces, there has been a lot of heartache in the showbiz world over the past few months.

Take a look:

Louis Tomlinson and Eleanor Calder

In January, it was reported that Louis Tomlinson had split from his longtime love Eleanor Calder.

The couple first started dating in 2011, but called it quits in 2015 – one year before the One Direction star had his son Freddie with Briana Jungwirth.

The pair are believed to have rekindled their romance in 2017, and sparked engagement rumours back in 2020.

Louis and Eleanor are said to have been spending less and less time together due to the singer’s world tour.

A source said: “It put pressure on their relationship, Louis being away for so long.”

“Other things have gone down between them and for now, at least, they have split up.”

“They have mutual friends and a long history, so at the moment it doesn’t look like a reunion at some point is completely off the cards. But now they are not together.”

Noel Gallagher and Sara MacDonald

In January, it was announced that Noel Gallagher had split from his wife Sara MacDonald after 22 years together.

At the time, the Oasis star, who married the music publicist in 2011, had already moved out of their £8million home in Hampshire.

A spokesperson for the former couple told MailOnline: “Noel Gallagher and Sara Macdonald has confirmed that the couple are to divorce.”

“Noel and Sara will together continue to look after their children who remain their priority.”

“Noel and Sara ask the media to respect their privacy and that of our family at this time.”

Noel and Sara are parents to two sons – Donovan, 15, and Sonny, 12.

The 55-year-old is also father to his eldest daughter Anais, 22, who he shares with his ex-wife Meg Mathews.

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox sparked split rumours earlier this year after the actress deleted all traces of her rapper fiancé from her Instagram feed, before sharing a cryptic post about “dishonesty”.

The couple were later seen leaving a marriage counselling office together, fueling speculation that their relationship had hit the rocks.

In April, it was reported that Megan and MGK were “officially back on” after being spotted together on a Hawaiian vacation.

Kylie Minogue and Paul Solomons

In February, it was reported that Kylie Minogue had split partner Paul Solomons after five years together.

The couple were first introduced to each other through mutual friends back in 2018.

The news came after the singer, who moved home to Australia a year ago, was preparing to set off on her world tour.

A source close to the GQ executive told The Sun: “Long distance isn’t easy for any couple.”

“Kylie and Paul really tried to make things work but ultimately the time difference was a killer – Paul couldn’t exactly nip to Melbourne for a long weekend whenever things got strained.”

“Kylie initially wanted to keep the split quiet though as she really does not want the narrative to be ‘poor, unlucky-in-love-Kylie’s heartbreak’s again.’”

“She’s a powerful, hugely successful woman – and isn’t moping around, heartbroken. She and Paul remain friends.”

“But, for now, Kylie has a new album to promote, and a world tour to get cracking with – she’s hugely excited about starting this new chapter in her life.”

Faye Winter and Teddy Soares

Faye Winter confirmed her split from Teddy Soares on February 15, after weeks of speculation.

The Love Island star wrote: “I wanted to let you know that after lots of time and consideration, Teddy and I have decided to go our separate ways.”

“Thank you all so much for supporting our relationship and sharing the journey with us. I’m forever grateful.”

Teddy remained silent on their split for two months, but in an interview with MailOnline, the reality star addressed their breakup for the first time.

“[Faye] talks about me in the press and we agreed not to but I don’t speak about her,” Teddy said. “I’ve never been through a public break up before so it’s difficult seeing it everywhere and seeing things she posts and stuff online.”

Teddy also admitted he finds it hard to see Faye post pictures of her golden retriever Bonnie, which they shared before they parted ways.

“She is posting the dog which is really hard because we shared it. I have snoop every so often to see the dog, she’s grown so much since I left in January,” he continued.

Speaking about life since their split, Teddy added: “I have a voice again. I feel like I’m coming out of my shell again and going to events and going out more. Which is really nice.”

Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun

In February, Avril Lavigne’s rep confirmed her split from Mod Sun; however, the news appeared to come as a surprise to him.

His reps told Page Six: “They were together and engaged as of three days ago when he left for tour so if anything has changed that’s news to him.”

Mod Sun later took to Instagram to address the split, writing: “In 1 week my entire life completely changed…”

“I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken 💔 Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing.”

“I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage,” Mod Sun continued to write.

The 35-year-old artist, whose real name is Derek Ryan Smith, proposed to Avril last March after over a year of dating.

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix

On March 3, it was announced that Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix had split after nine years together.

The reality star, 40, cheated on his longterm girlfriend and co-star, 37, when he started hooking up with her close friend Raquel Leviss, 28, last summer.

But it wasn’t until this March when Ariana found out about their affair, after she discovered a video of Raquel on Tom’s phone.

Ariana was “heartbroken” over their tryst and immediately dumped Tom, and the fallout of the affair unfolded during the tenth season of Vanderpump Rules.

Alex Pettyfer and Toni Garrn

On April 22, model Toni Garrn announced that she and her husband Alex Pettyfer were divorcing after two years of marriage.

In a statement released via her Instagram Stories, she said: “Alex and I have made the very difficult decision to divorce. We will continue our relationship as friends and co-parents to our angel Luca.”

“Please respect our privacy during this sensitive time. Thank you.”

The couple originally began dating in 2018 before they co-starred as Liam and Olivia in Agata Alexander’s 2021 sci-fi directorial debut Warning alongside his father Richard Pettyfer.

They first tied the knot in November 2020 at an intimate ceremony in the model’s hometown of Hamburg, just ten months after their Christmas engagement.

Alex and Toni welcomed a daughter named Luca Malaika in July 2021.

They later married for a second time on the Greek island of Paros last June.

Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth

In March, Reese Witherspoon announced her split from her husband Jim Toth after 11 years of marriage.

Taking to Instagram with a joint statement at the time, the former couple said: “We have some personal news to share… It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce.”

“We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness, and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

“Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter.”

“These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time,” their statement concluded.

Reese was first linked to Jim back in 2010 after her split from Jake Gyllenhaal.

The former couple tied the knot on March 26, 2011.

They share one son – named Tennessee James Toth, who was born on September 27, 2012.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

In April, Entertainment Tonight reported that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn had called it quits after six years together.

A source told the outlet at the time: “It was not dramatic. The relationship had just run its course. It’s why he hasn’t been spotted at any [of Taylor’s Era Tour] shows.”

Just weeks after their split hit headlines, Taylor was romantically linked to The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

Joe was reportedly “distraught” over their rumoured romance, with a source close to the actor telling DailyMail.com: “Joe feels slighted and is distraught after seeing her budding relationship with Matt, but is doing his best to keep busy and focus on himself.”

Paige Turley and Finn Tapp

In April, it was reported that Love Island 2020 winners Paige Turley and Finn Tapp had called it quits.

Two months later, the Scottish singer confirmed their split during her appearance on Love Island: Aftersun.

She told host Maya Jama: “We’re still really good friends, we just drifted apart.”

“We did lockdown together, any struggle that we could have faced, we were facing. It was tough, but we are still good friends.”

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford

In May, it was revealed that Billie Eilish had split from her beau Jesse Rutherford after less than a year together.

The bury a friend songstress’ rep told Page Six: “We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends.”

The rep also said any allegations of cheating were completely “false”.

The former couple were first romantically linked last October, and went Instagram official the following month.

Amber Turner and Dan Edgar

In May, TOWIE star Amber Turner announced her split from Dan Edgar, after six years together.

Taking to her Instagram Stories at the time, the reality star penned: “I wasn’t going to post anything but due to speculation & questions I feel like I need to. Yes me and Dan have split.”

“I honestly wish him the best for the future. Please respect our privacy at this time. Thank you.”

Amber and Dan started dating in 2017, and the highs and lows of their relationship was documented on The Only Way Is Essex.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti

On June 29, Davide Sanclimenti announced his split from Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, 11 months after they won the 2022 series of Love Island.

In a statement shared via his Instagram Stories, the Italian Stallion penned: “Ekin-Su and I are no longer together. I am grateful for the memories and opportunities we shared together and I wish her nothing but the best.”

“I would like for everybody to respect this decision during this difficult time. I will continue to support Ekin-Su in anyway possible.”

The UK Sun later reported that Ekin-Su was “blindsided” by their split, but Davide slammed the story – claiming their relationship had been on the rocks “for months”.

At the time, Davide wrote on Instagram: “Posting publicly about the breakup was extremely difficult yet necessary, despite the urge to keep it private, and contrary to what chinese whispers are saying, I didn’t blindside her as she was fully aware about my intention to post and at first she even agreed to post at the same time, she did change her mind last minute though.

“I respected her decision not to post it at the same time as me, but since the relationship has been on the rocks for months and parting ways has been a long time coming, I ultimately decided to go ahead with it rather than keep on dragging a situation that became unhealthy for us both.”

The Love Island winner continued: “This has been one of the hardest things I ever did in my life and there’s no perfect way to navigate a breakup.

“Sadly, there’s been a stream of toxic criticism circulating around me, and it’s disheartening. The constant creation of fake narratives on a person who was nothing but a genuine, caring and loving boyfriend for her and all he wanted was to enjoy and nurture the beautiful relationship they had.”

“And instead we had to deal with ridiculous accusations and fake stories. This over time had a massive impact on my mental health and our relationship. Of course no on is perfect yet there’s been a lot of pressure for us to be the perfect couple.

“I’d accept the constructive criticism, but it’s the daily fake and toxic accusations that are going around that I cannot deal with.”

“It saddens me that some people keep judging a relationship and a person based solely on social media snippers, news and rumours, lacking the full context of what happens in real life and what has been said between me and Ekin.

“Some people even keep on judging my English. I’m proud of myself. I arrived in England 4 years ago without knowing a word of English, and in such a short period of time I graduated in MSc Banking and Finance with a first class honours, worked in an asset management company, opened a small business, won a reality tv show reaching the hearts of a whole country, keeping them entertained and making them laugh.”

“All this and more done in a language that is not my native one. Fortunately most of the people have good sense of judgement and see how things really are. Sadly some people are creating even more stories just for some clicks on their names or pages when the reality is that I’ve been always by her side supporting her and wanting her to succeed.”

Davide concluded his post by writing: “I felt I had to say something to give voice to the majority of people that know I’m not what some twisted and nasty individuals have been trying to portray me for months.”

“Thank you for the many supportive and kind messages I’ve received and keep on receiving. I will keep on being the genuine, loving and fun person I’ve always been and people have loved.”

In a statement shared via her Instagram Stories, Ekin-Su later broke her silence on her split from Davide.

The Turkish actress wrote: “Hi everyone, I thought it was time to come back online to thank you so much for all of your messages over the past 2 weeks.”

“It has shown me what a kind, supportive, strong community I have behind me. I took some much needed time away with my family which has been really special but now it’s time to realign & get back to work.”

“I have such an exciting year ahead & I want to fully focus on that. I really appreciate your ongoing support. Thank you for cheering me on.”

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello

In July, it was announced that Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello had separated and are divorcing, after seven years of marriage.

The Modern Family star, 51, and the True Blood actor, 46, confirmed the sad news in a statement shared with Page Six.

They said: “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

A source added: “Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.”

Sofia and Joe met at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in 2014, and they tied the knot the following year.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

In July, Ariana Grande was spotted without her wedding ring as she attended Wimbledon with Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey, sparking fears for her marriage.

Sources later told TMZ that the singer and her husband Dalton Gomez had not been together since January, and are heading for divorce.

According to the publication, the pair had issues for months, but tried to reconcile back in May.

While Ariana and Dalton reportedly remain friends and “talk on the phone regularly”, the sources claim their marriage is over.

Ariana confirmed her romance with Dalton in May 2020 – and he popped the question in December that same year.

The couple tied the knot on May 15, 2021 and the stunning bride wore a silk white, backless dress designed by Vera Wang for the occasion. Britney Spears and Sam Asghari On August 16, TMZ reported that Britney Spears and Sam Asghari had separated, just over a year after tying the knot. According to the outlet, Sam confronted Britney over rumours she was allegedly unfaithful to him, which resulted in a major argument between them. The couple tied the knot on June 9, 2022, after five years together. Sam and Britney exchanged vows at the singer’s home in Los Angeles in front of 60 guests – which included some famous faces such as Madonna, Drew Barrymore, Donnatella Versace, Zendaya and Paris Hilton. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner confirmed their split in a joint statement released on September 6, just days after TMZ’s initial report of their split. The former couple penned: “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.” “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.” Joe filed for divorce from Sophie on September 5 – after four years of marriage. Joe and Sophie famously tied the knot in Las Vegas following the Billboard Music Awards in May 2019. One month later, the couple hosted a second ceremony at Château de Tourreau in Sarrians, France. The pair share two children – a three-year-old daughter named Willa and another daughter, whose name has not yet been revealed, that they welcomed last year.