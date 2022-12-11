The best TV shows and movies coming to Netflix this week

From festive flicks to exciting new TV shows, this week’s Netflix lineup is jam-packed.

We’ve listed our top picks joining the streaming giant in the coming days.

Take a look:

My Next Guest with David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy

David Letterman travels to Kyiv, Ukraine for an in-depth conversation with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a secret underground bunker.

My Next Guest Is… joins Netflix on Monday, December 12.

Harry & Meghan (Volume II)

In an unprecedented and in-depth documentary series, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share the other side of their high-profile love story.

The final three episodes of Harry & Meghan join Netflix on Thursday, December 15.

Who Killed Santa? A Murderville Murder Mystery

Senior Detective Terry Seattle (played by Will Arnett) is back and this time, the case is critical.

Along with his two celebrity guest stars, Jason Bateman and Maya Rudolph, he is on a mission to figure out…who killed Santa? But here’s the catch: Bateman and Rudolph aren’t being given the script. They have no idea what’s about to happen to them.

Together, with Terry Seattle (and many surprises), they will have to improvise their way through the case. Who Killed Santa? joins Netflix on Thursday, December 15.

The Recruit

A fledgling lawyer at the CIA becomes enmeshed in dangerous international power politics when a former asset threatens to expose the nature of her long-term relationship with the agency unless they exonerate her of a serious crime.

Noah Centineo stars in this brand new series, which joins Netflix on Friday, December 16.

Cook At All Costs

An addictively fun cooking competition where skill meets strategy as three home cooks put their money where their mouths are to bid on ingredients in a high-stakes, auction-packed cook off.

Cook At All Costs joins Netflix on Friday, December 16.

A Storm For Christmas

The day before Christmas many flights are cancelled in Oslo Airport due to a massive snowstorm.

Many people are stuck and all of them have a story. This year the stories all come together.

This heartwarming film joins Netflix on Friday, December 16.