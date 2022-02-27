The best TV shows and movies coming to Netflix this week

Looking for something new to watch?

We’ve rounded up our top picks of TV shows and movies joining Netflix in the coming days.

Take a look:

Save The Last Dance

Sara (played by Julia Stiles) loses the zeal for dancing after the sudden demise of her mother.

However, she meets Derek (Sean Patrick Thomas) who helps her battle her trauma and pursue her passion.

Save The Last Dance joins Netflix on Tuesday, March 1.

The Weekend Away

This edge-of-your-seat thriller follows two best friends on a vacation gone awry.

When one of them goes missing, the other must prove her innocence but her efforts to get to the truth uncover painful secrets.

The Weekend Away joins Netflix on Thursday, March 3.

The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Season 2)

This reality series follows the Kretz family and their luxury property business as they help clients buy and sell fabulous homes in France and abroad.

Season two joins Netflix on Thursday, March 3.

Pieces Of Her

What if everything you thought you knew about your life was a lie?

Based on the NY Times Bestseller by Karin Slaughter, and from the Producers of Big Little Lies and The Undoing, Toni Collette and Bella Heathcote star in this new edge-of-your-seat thriller series.

Pieces of Her joins Netflix on Friday, March 4.

Rick and Morty (Season 5)

Rick and Morty follows a sociopathic scientist and his timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe.

Season five joins Netflix on Sunday, March 6.