The best movies and TV shows to watch on Netflix this Galentine’s Day

The best day of the year is just around the corner

The best movies and TV shows to watch on Netflix this Galentine’s...

Galentine’s Day is fast approaching, with the annual event taking place on Saturday, February 13.

Created by the comedy cult classic Parks and Recreation, the day is about “ladies celebrating ladies”, reminding us that while romantic relationships come and go, friends are forever.

As the sitcom’s leading lady Leslie Knope, played by Amy Poehler, explains: “It’s only the best day of the year!”

“Every February 13th, my lady friends and I leave our husbands and our boyfriends at home and we just come and kick it breakfast style. Ladies celebrating ladies.”

“It’s like Lilith Fair, minus the angst. Plus, frittatas,” she adds.

While you may be separated from your gal pals this year, why not host a Netflix party and enjoy some classic feel-good flicks about friendship and female empowerment?

Parks and Recreation was added to the streaming giant earlier this month, so pop on season 2, episode 16 to watch the creation of the epic day.

We have also rounded up some of our favourite movies and TV shows to watch this Galentine’s Day, take a look:

White Chicks (2004)

This hilarious feel-good flick sees two FBI agents try to redeem their careers by dressing up as blonde socialites Tiffany and Brittany Wilson, in order to protect from getting abducted.

Wild Child (2008)

A spoilt American Malibu teen is sent to an English boarding school by her father.

Unwilling to accept the strict regime of her new school, Poppy joins forces with dormmates in the hope of being dismissed from school, forming life long friendships along the way.

Mean Girls (2004)

This American teen cult comedy classic starring Lindsay Lohan one of the most popular options for this girls holiday.

With its memorable one-liners and hilarious cast, it truly is one of the best female-centric films ever made.

Wine Country (2019)

What would Galentine’s Day be without Amy Poehler? The actress plays Abby in this girly fun-filled comedy, who plans a trip to Napa Valley, California with her friends to celebrate a birthday. While on the trip, the women explore friendships and question their futures as middle-aged women.

Someone Great (2019)

Starring Jane The Virgin actress Gina Rodriguez, Someone Great follows a music journalist who was recently dumped by her boyfriend.

She decides to move to San Francesco for a brand new job to shake off her ex, but before she goes, she wants one more wild night with her pals in New York.

Inspired by Taylor Swift’s album 1989 and Lorde’s song Supercut, the soundtrack has some amazing anthems, including Lizzo’s Truth Hurts.

Sex And The City (2008)

Even if you’ve never watched an episode of the hit TV show in your life, Sex And The City – The Movie is something you can get into.

Following four gal-pals Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha in New York, the film takes place four years after the hit TV show ended.

13 Going on 30 (2004)

“Thirty, flirty, and thriving” were the three words repeated throughout this feel good “fairy-tale”.

The movie brings us on a journey with Jenna, a girl who hated high school and wished she could just be an adult in her thirties.

The 13-year-old’s wish comes true, and she discovers being 30 is not everything she imagined it would be.

Bridget Jones’ Diary (2001)

Bridget Jones is a 32 year old single woman who decides she wants to get her life on track by quitting smoking, losing weight, and finally finding her perfect man.

No doubt, this is easier said than done, with Bridget’s struggles and triumphs there is no shortage of laughs and giggles.

With Hugh Grant and Colin Firth as her leading men, what more could you ask for in the perfect girls’ night film?

Oceans 8 (2018)

Ocean’s 8 isn’t your typical chick flick, although it features a star-studded cast made up of eight leading ladies.

When Debbie Ocean is released from jail, she devises the biggest heist of her life, as she assembles a special crew of seven women to steal a diamond necklace from the Met Gala.

Legally Blonde (2001)

Who doesn’t love a strong independent woman who shatters stereotypes and the glass ceiling at the same time?

Elle Woods (played by Reese Witherspoon) wants nothing more than to marry her hunky boyfriend.

When he breaks up with her for being ‘too blonde’, she tries to prove him wrong by enrolling in Harvard Law school.

Eventually, she realises her worth and that she’s better off without him.

Magic Mike (2012)

Magic Mike stars Channing Tatum, Matthew McConaughey and Alex Pettyfer in a movie about male strippers.

With a dramatic story-line and a host of handsome actors, this is the perfect flick to enjoy with your friends.

Firefly Lane (2021)

Based on a bestselling novel under the same name, the series will follow the 30 year friendship of Kate Mularkey Ryan and Tully Hart.

The brand new drama series sees their relationship get put through the ultimate test, and follows the ups and downs of a lifelong friendship.

Girlboss (2017)

The Netflix series brings to life the true story of businesswoman Sophia Amoruso, who founded the online company Nasty Gal while living in San Francisco in 2006.

Renamed Sophia Marlowe in the Netflix series, the series shows how she works her way up from reselling vintage clothing on eBay to launching her own retail website.

Totally binge-worthy, with 13 episodes available on the streaming giant.

Selling Sunset (2019)

The hit Netflix show follows both the personal and professional lives of the real estate agents working at luxury brokerage The Oppenheim Group.

Just as Jason Oppenheim, co-owner of the brokerage once said: “It’s our name on the door but it’s these kick-ass women who make the agency what it is.”

Cheer (2020)

In the small town of Corsicana, Texas, hard-driving head cheer coach Monica Aldama demands perfection from her team of competitive college athletes as they prepare for competition.

The six-part series shows the determination, perseverance and strength behind every cheerleader and is a great watch!