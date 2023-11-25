The best festive activities in Dublin this Christmas

It’s official: silly season is well and truly upon us!

The lead up to Christmas is one of the most exciting times of the year and with this comes an array of festive activities to indulge in as December draws closer.

We have put together a collection of some of the best events and activities to get you in the Christmas spirit this year.

Take a look at our selection below:

Book one of Fever’s Candlelight Concerts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candlelight Concerts by Fever (@candlelight.concerts)

These candlelight concerts are the perfect date night activity for over the Christmas period.

Fever is hosting a rake of beautifully lit concerts located in the likes of St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Hugh Lane Gallery and the O’Reilly Theatre.

With classical tributes to Coldplay, Taylor Swift and Queen there is something for every music lover!

There is current availability on December 7, 22 and 27 for their Christmas showing which includes beautiful renditions from classical festive films – including Love Actually and Home Alone.

Enjoy Christmas At The Castle

Enjoy a feast of festive magic at Dublin Castle this Christmas.

Located in the heart of the city, these Christmas markets will have something for everyone – with a host of market stalls, entertainment, festive food and drink and even a vintage carousel for the kids.

The popular festive market runs from December 6 to December 19.

Visit Malahide’s Wonderlights

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malahide Castle & Gardens (@malahide_castle)



Get ready to be dazzled this Christmas by Malahide Castle and Garden’s beautiful light display.

This immersive light show takes you on a walking trail around the park’s grounds, where guests can enjoy a host of incredible light displays, projections and interactive elements and music.

The theme this year is The Magic Of Winter.

See Love Actually in Concert

A concert rendition of the Christmas classic, Love Actually, is coming to The Bord Gais Energy Theatre this festive season.

The show will see a full orchestra performing it’s soundtrack live to the screen.

This ultimate festive event is coming to Dublin on Wednesday, November 29 and you can get your tickets here.

Take a trip to Dublin’s most festive pub

The Gingerman located on Fenian’s Street in Dublin’s city centre, certainly goes all out for Christmas – and we love to see it!

Every year the iconic pub is decked out head-to-toe with bright and colourful Christmas decorations and creates an inviting and cosy atmosphere.

If you pop in for a pint over the Christmas period, you certainly won’t be left disappointed.

Go Ice skating in Dún Laoghaire

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ice Skating Dún Laoghaire (@iceskatingdunlaoghaire)

Ice Skating Dún Laoghaire is Ireland’s newest and biggest ice rink and is located right beside the harbour.

This festive activity is no doubt a great day out with friends, family or the little ones, as the rink provides penguin skate aids for children (or adults) taking to the ice for the first time.

Prices vary from €14 and the newly opened ice rink runs up until January 28.

They also offer a discount of 2 tickets for €22 on Wednesdays and Thursdays in November and January – so grab your tickets while you can!