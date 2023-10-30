The best celeb Halloween 2023 costumes so far

A host of celebrities have already slayed the Halloween game this year.
From reality TV royalty to social media sensations – everyone who is anyone has been showcasing their incredible festive looks on social media this bank holiday weekend.
We’ve rounded up some of our favourite costumes so far.
Take a look:
Paris Hilton
View this post on Instagram
Kendall Jenner
View this post on Instagram
Amelia Dimoldenberg
@ameliadimzMs Bean♬ Mean Girls Halloween – clips🍂
Kourtney Kardashian
View this post on Instagram
Alix Earle
@alixearleHere she comes♬ Vogue – Madonna
Lizzo
View this post on Instagram
Chrishell Stause, Chelsea Lazkani and Emma Hernan
@chrishell.stause F$!k🍆 Marry👰♀️ Kill🔪 #Halloween #HappyHalloween #SellingSunset #FYP ♬ original sound – yajairakantor – Buy_T-Shirts_At_tshirts.style✅
Adele
View this post on Instagram
Kelsea Ballerini
View this post on Instagram
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
View this post on Instagram
