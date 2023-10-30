Ad
The best celeb Halloween 2023 costumes so far

Emma Costigan
A host of celebrities have already slayed the Halloween game this year.

From reality TV royalty to social media sensations – everyone who is anyone has been showcasing their incredible festive looks on social media this bank holiday weekend.

We’ve rounded up some of our favourite costumes so far.

Take a look:

Paris Hilton

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Kendall Jenner

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

Amelia Dimoldenberg

@ameliadimzMs Bean♬ Mean Girls Halloween – clips🍂

Kourtney Kardashian

Alix Earle

@alixearleHere she comes♬ Vogue – Madonna

Lizzo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Chrishell Stause, Chelsea Lazkani and Emma Hernan

@chrishell.stause F$!k🍆 Marry👰‍♀️ Kill🔪 #Halloween #HappyHalloween #SellingSunset #FYP ♬ original sound – yajairakantor – Buy_T-Shirts_At_tshirts.style✅

Adele

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adele (@adele)

Kelsea Ballerini

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini)

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

