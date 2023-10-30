The best celeb Halloween 2023 costumes so far

A host of celebrities have already slayed the Halloween game this year.

From reality TV royalty to social media sensations – everyone who is anyone has been showcasing their incredible festive looks on social media this bank holiday weekend.

We’ve rounded up some of our favourite costumes so far.

Take a look:

Paris Hilton

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

Kendall Jenner

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Kourtney Kardashian

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian Barker (@kourtneykardash)

Alix Earle

Lizzo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Chrishell Stause, Chelsea Lazkani and Emma Hernan

Adele

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adele (@adele)

Kelsea Ballerini

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelsea Ballerini (@kelseaballerini)

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)