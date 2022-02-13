The 10 best halftime shows in Super Bowl history

The Super Bowl LVI takes place tonight from the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals will go head to head in the NFL championship game, which will kick off at around 11:30pm GMT.

For this year’s epic halftime performance, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J Blige and Snoop Dogg will take to the stage.

The Super Bowl halftime show is one of the most anticipated shows of the year.

We’ve rounded up the top ten halftime performances in Super Bowl history.

Take a look:

Justin Timberlake (2018)

Justin Timberlake performed at halftime of Super Bowl LII in 2018, when the New England Patriots faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles.

This was the former NSYNC lead man’s first Super Bowl performance since 2004, when he was part of the infamous wardrobe malfunction with Janet Jackson.

Instead of performing a melody of his greatest hits, JT used this performance to promote his new album “Man of the Woods.”

Madonna (2012)

Madonna graced the Super Bowl stage in 2012 as a Greek goddess carried by Spartan soldiers.

The American superstar was the the first sole female headliner since Diana Ross in 1996.

This epic performance saw guest appearances from LMFAO, Nicki Minaj, M.I.A. and CeeLo Green.

Lady Gaga (2017)

Lady Gaga pulled out all the stops for her Super Bowl performance in 2017.

The singer performed a medley of her hit songs, including material from her then-most recent studio album Joanne.

More than 117.5 million viewers tuned in to watch Gaga’s incredible performance.

Coldplay, Beyoncé, and Bruno Mars (2016)

The Super Bowl 50th half-time-show was headlined by Coldplay, along with special guest performers Beyoncé and Bruno Mars.

To mark the occasion of the half-century’s show, the performance included in a video montage of past Super Bowl halftime and national anthem performances.

The show’s set list was primarily made up of Coldplay hits, but also featured Bruno’s ‘Uptown Funk’ and Beyoncé’s ‘Formation’.

Janet Jackson (2004)

Janet Jackson’s 2004 performance is one of the most memorable moments in Super Bowl halftime show history.

The singer was joined on stage by Diddy, Nelly and Kid Rock, but all their performances were overshadowed by the incident in which Justin Timberlake “accidentally” ripped off Janet’s chest covering.

Prince (2007)

Prince’s show took place in the Dolphin Stadium in Miami, Florida.

He was backed by a by a brass marching band and he did mashups of Bob Dylan’s “All Along the Watchtower,” Queen’s “We Will Rock You,” and Foo Fighters’ “Best of You” with his own songs.

He closed the performance with the most perfect rendition of Purple Rain that included an epic guitar solo in the rain.

Beyoncé & Destinys Child (2013)

Beyoncé put together one of the greatest halftime performances in history.

She didn’t do it alone however she was joined by Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams otherwise known as Destiny’s Child.

The trio performed some of their greatest hits: “Bootylicious,” “Single Ladies,” and “Independent Women.” Beyoncé was also sure to sing the Beyhive’s favorites, from “Crazy in Love” to “Baby Boy.”

The 2013 production was so extravagant that half the lights at the Superdome went out, creating a 33-minute, 55-second blackout shortly after.

Aerosmith, NSYNC, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige, and Nelly (2001)

Back in 2001, Britney Spears, Aerosmith, NSYNC, Mary J. Blige and Nelly put on a performance like no other.

NSYNC opened the show with ‘Bye, Bye, Bye’, followed by Aerosmith who sang ‘I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing’.

Britney, Mary and Nelly joined the artists on stage for an epic rendition of ‘Walk This Way’.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira (2020)

While Jennifer Lopez and Shakira weren’t the first Latinas to rock the halftime stage, they certainly did get loud in 2020.

Shakira played the guitar and J. Lo rode in on a stripper pole.

The performance also included a cameo from Lopez’s daughter, Emme, who sang Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.”

The Weeknd (2021)

The 55th Super Bowl saw the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs, becoming the league champions for the 2020 NFL season.

Canadian singer Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, best known as The Weeknd, took to the world’s biggest stage at half-time, as the stadium was filled with thousands of cardboard cut-outs as well as 25,000 socially distanced fans.

He opened with his hit track Starboy, before going on to sing The Hills, Can’t Feel My Face and I Feel It Coming.

For the grande finale, The Weeknd was joined on the pitch by dancers with bandages on their faces for a medley of House of Balloons and Blinding Lights, complete with a firework display.