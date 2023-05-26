Ryan Tubridy’s most memorable moments from The Late Late Toy Show

Ryan Tubridy will host his final episode of The Late Late Show tonight, May 26, after announcing his shock departure back in March.

This September, the 49-year-old will be replaced by Patrick Kielty.

As he prepares to bid farewell to his 14-year-long run on RTÉ’s flagship programme, we’ve taken a look back at some of Ryan’s most memorable moments in Toy Show history:

Ryan’s surprise for aspiring DJ Callum and his hype man Jackson

DJ Calum and his hype man/little brother Jackson were undoubtedly the breakout stars of The Late Late Toy Show 2021.

The Kieran brothers delighted viewers when they pumped up the volume with their energetic DJ set, but it was what happened next that captured the hearts of the nation.

After Calum told host Ryan about his dreams of becoming a superstar DJ, the 11-year-old was surprised with brand new DJ equipment, which brought him to tears.

As if we couldn’t love them anymore, Jackson did what every little brother does and cheekily pointed out that Calum was crying on national television.

It’s safe to say viewers fell in love with the Kieran brothers, and the pair were inundated with exciting offers after they appeared on the show.

Ryan surprising Isabella with a trip to Paris for her and her family

Isabella melted the hearts of the nation on The Late Late Toy Show 2021.

The young girl, who was born with Lumbosacral Agenesis, appeared on the show to discuss her favourite sensory toys.

After gushing about her mum Clare and “hilarious” auntie Mairead, Ryan revealed to Isabella that she and her family had been gifted a trip to Paris.

Ryan’s friendship with Adam King

Who needs a (virtual) hug from Adam King right about now?#LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/4pMqwpEty6 — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 27, 2020

Adam King’s appearance on The Late Late Toy Show in 2020 was one of the most memorable of the night.

The young boy, who suffers from Brittle Bones, melted the hearts of the nation with his sweet gesture upon meeting Ryan, sharing with him his handmade ‘Hug For You’ heart.

Viewers were moved to tears by Adam’s excitement after being reunited with John Doyle, a hospital porter who made his visits to Temple Street’s Children’s Hospital.

Adam has since become a celebrity in his own right, and released his own children’s book last year with the help of his father David.

Ryan has since stayed in touch with Adam and his family, and he has appeared on the regular Late Late Show.

Ryan’s friendship with Saoirse Ruane

❤️️ One amazing girl, Saoirse Ruane, fulfills her three wishes ✔✔✔#LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/wGnLKluaza — RTÉ One (@RTEOne) November 27, 2020

Eight-year-old Saoirse Ruane from Galway captured the hearts of the nation on The Late Late Toy Show in 2020.

The brave young girl began suffering from a sore ankle in 2019 and after developing a limp, went to the doctors to run some tests. Saoirse was unfortunately diagnosed with a tumour, resulting in her leg being amputated.

She shared her story with Ryan, who helped her to fulfil her three wishes. Her first wish was to appear on the Toy Show. Her second dream was to be walking by Christmas, leaving Ryan and viewers in awe as she stood up and took some steps on stage. Finally, Saoirse wished to go on a family holiday when the coronavirus pandemic was over, and Ryan handed her a Golden Ticket for a trip of a lifetime to Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Ryan has also kept in contact with Saoirse and her family, and is supporting her every step of the way on her cancer recovery journey. When Ryan surprised Mia Farrell with a trip to Legoland “We have a surprise for you Mia” – Ryan surprises Mia Farrell from Bluebell in Dublin who lives in a crowded house and needs a break #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/3HXPcGRG5I — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) December 1, 2017 Back in 2017, viewers were in tears when host Ryan Tubridy highlighted the housing crisis in Ireland. A young girl named Mia was invited on the show, and she explained that she lived in a crowded house with her extended family – because her mother couldn’t afford their own home. Ryan then surprised her with a free trip to Legoland, thanks to Aer Lingus. When Ryan reunited two kids with their father Adam and Kayla Burke from Middleton, Co Cork reunited with their dad Sergeant Graham Burke back from Mali where he has been completing his 6th tour of duty peacekeeping overseas #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/HwqtCSwADR — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) December 1, 2017 One of our favourite Toy Show moments has to be when Ryan reunited the Burke family. Admitting to the audience that this was his “favourite surprise”, Ryan hid father-of-two Graham Burke, who was working for the armed-forces in Mali at the time, in a huge Christmas present. Graham then jumped out to surprise his two kids Adam and Kayla, leaving viewers in floods of tears. When Ryan surprised ‘hero’ Scott – who saved his cousin’s life “I wanted to save her life” Absolute hero Scott who donated bone marrow to his little cousin Grace gets a few surprises.#LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/KoxatovUXz — RTÉ One (@RTEOne) November 30, 2018 Back in 2018, a young boy named Scott was dubbed a hero following his appearance on the Toy Show. Ryan revealed how Scott from Athlone underwent a bone marrow transplant to save his little cousin Grace, as she was suffering from leukaemia. Scott was treated to an on-air meet and greet with his favourite rugby stars – including Rob Kearney, who said Scott was the “real hero” in the room. After bringing the entire family and their cousins on set, Ryan also surprised them with a trip to Orlando, Florida. When Ryan surprised little Sophie with a well-deserved trip “If I was Cian, I’d want a big sister like you”. #LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/BWf7dB2odS — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 29, 2019 Viewers were moved by a young girl named Sophie on the Toy Show in 2019, after she revealed her 5-year-old brother Cian was in hospital with leukaemia. Sophie then burst into tears when Ryan surprised her with a trip to London to see her favourite musical School of Rock, as well as a trip to visit the Harry Potter studios. Viewers were left in floods of tears as Ryan told her: “If I was Cian, I’d want a big sister like you.” Fanta-gate In 2020, Ryan enjoyed a meal with a young girl name Annie, and a bottle of Fanta cause quite the commotion during the show. Viewers were left in hysterics after the presenter accidentally dropped the F-bomb when trying to open the bottle. Speaking about the viral moment afterwards, Ryan said: “So I was having a dinner situation with one of the guests and there was a big bottle of fizzy orange, as Tommy from Love/Hate would say.” “I took it out and I was being all cool and professional and I twisted it. It went God knows everywhere! There wasn’t a bit of me that wasn’t covered in it.” “I stank like an orangery for a week! In the course of the excitement, I admitted an expletive from my mouth.” Ryan surprising hospital buddies Jack, Saoibh and Ellie-Mae with a trip to Disneyland When Saoibh and her hospital besties Jack and Ellie Mae got a Disneyland surprise ❤️✨#LateLateToyShow pic.twitter.com/wYroQuBFhh — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 25, 2022 Last year, Ryan reunited a young girl named Saoibh with two friends she had made in hospital – Jack and Ellie-Mae. He later surprised the trio with a lavish trip to Disneyland Paris. Ryan and the Ireland Women’s Football Team surprising Emmie on her birthday The Irish Women’s soccer team won the hearts of the nation again when they gave Emmie O’Neill a very special surprise on the #LateLateToyShow – a trip to the World Cup in Oz! | Read more: https://t.co/zfZy2ldxw6 pic.twitter.com/u2wS2Bf0qQ — Entertainment on RTÉ (@RTE_Ents) November 26, 2022 Ryan and the Ireland Women’s Football Team surprising Emmie O’Neill on her 12th birthday last year. The broadcaster brought the entire squad out to meet Emmie, with Katie McCabe bringing her helium balloons. The 49-year-old then gifted Emmie a trip to Australia to watch the football team in the World Cup.