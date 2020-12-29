PICS: Dublin woman Annie Lynch becomes first person to get Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland

PICS: Dublin woman Annie Lynch becomes first person to get Covid-19 vaccine...

Dublin woman Annie Lynch has become the first person to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in Ireland.

The 79-year-old was vaccinated at St. James’s Hospital this afternoon, marking a pivotal moment in our fight against the deadly coronavirus.

In a statement, Annie said: “I feel very privileged to be the first person in Ireland to receive the vaccine.”

“Like everyone else, I have been waiting for the vaccine and I really feel like there is a bit of hope there now. It’s brilliant that it’s here.”

Ireland’s vaccine rollout officially kicked off today, after 10,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine arrived on Irish soil on December 26.

Annie received the vaccine today alongside healthcare workers from the same hospital.

Each recipient was given a vaccine record card, and will return for their second and final dose in three weeks time.

Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, commented: “Today is a ray of light after what has been a trying year in our country.”

“It is testament to the work of the medical and scientific communities that we now have safe and effective vaccines to help to protect us against the devastating effects of COVID-19.”

“Our healthcare workers have worked day and night to care for their patients throughout this pandemic.”

“I would like to acknowledge their dedication and commitment, and thank them for the central role they will play as we now move into administering the vaccines,” he continued.

“While vaccines will help us in the fight against this pandemic, COVID-19 is still a threat to health and to our health services, and we must do everything we can to slow its spread. Please continue to follow the public health guidance, mind yourselves and mind your loved ones.”

The HSE’s CEO, Paul Reid, added: “This vaccine has the power to protect people from COVID-19, and reduce the illness and deaths caused by this terrible virus.”

“I am very proud to see the vaccinations commence today, safely, with thorough vaccinator training and patient centred communications at its heart.”

“As we know, the vaccines will be delivered in stages – we’re starting in acute hospitals initially, and will move into long-term care facilities from next week, but this is a great start to an historic process.”

