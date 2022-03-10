Kylie Jenner shares her ultimate chocolate chip cookie recipe

Kylie Jenner has shared her ultimate chocolate chip cookie recipe.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star, who recently welcomed her second child with her rapper beau Travis Scott, previously shared a video of herself making the cookies with her daughter Stormi on Instagram.

The tasty cookies (which are also soy-free) take 1 hour, 10 minutes to prep, and bake in just 10 minutes.

Here’s the recipe:

INGREDIENTS

2 ¼ cups flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

2 sticks softened butter

1 cup brown sugar

¾ cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 eggs

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 cup milk chocolate chips METHOD

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C.

2. Mix together the flour, salt, and baking soda in one bowl.

3. Blend together softened butter, brown sugar, granulated sugar, and vanilla extract in another bowl until smooth.

4. Add eggs to the butter mixture and blend on low.

5. Gradually add the flour mixture in.

6. Once thoroughly blended, add chocolate chips to the mixture and blend again.

7. Place the dough in the refrigerator for one hour.

8. Bake for 10 minutes or until golden brown.

9. Allow the cookies to cool on a baking rack, and then enjoy.