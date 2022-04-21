It’s Taurus season! Here are 20 celebrities born under the sign

Taurus season (April 20 – May 20) has officially begun.

Taurus is an earth sign represented by the bull, which means they are known to be intelligent, dependable, hardworking, dedicated and stubborn.

This sign embodies stability ⁠— when everything seems to be falling apart, Tauruses are an oasis of calm, a rock of dependability.

Their practical knowledge and experience tend to ground them in logic, making them committed to their own comfort and control.

Tauruses can be stubborn and bull-headed, but they are also great listeners and are extremely reliable.

Here are 20 famous faces born under the star sign:

Queen Elizabeth

It’s no wonder Queen Elizabeth is a Taurus — she fully embodies hard work and dedication!

The Queen’s birthday is on April 21.

Gigi Hadid

Ruled by the planet Venus, Tauruses are known for their beauty. Gigi Hadid certainly owns her style and beauty.

Gigi’s birthday is on April 23.

Joe Keery

This Stranger Things star showcases his talent and creativity in all of his roles. Joe Keery is also a talented musician, making him a multi-skilled Taurus.

Joe’s birthday is on April 24.

Renée Zellweger

The iconic Bridget Jones actress is a Taurus, as we can all tell through her intelligence and persistence.

Renée’s birthday is on April 25.

Channing Tatum

Hollywood heartthrob Channing Tatum brings charm and dedication to everything he does, just like a Taurus.

Channing’s birthday is on April 26.

Lizzo

Lizzo is fierce and fabulous and showcases her Taurus confidence on stage and in her lyrics. We love her for it.

Lizzo’s birthday is on April 27.

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot is wonder woman in real life and on screen. In true Taurus nature, her personality is magnetic and effortlessly charming.

Gal’s birthday is on April 30.

Jamie Dornan

This Northern Irish star is the recipient of many awards, like any talented Taurus would be. Jamie Dornan is a Taurus through and through.

Jamie’s birthday is on May 1.

David Beckham

Tauruses are known for their physical strength and sex appeal, which David Beckham certainly does not lack.

David’s birthday is on May 2.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

The Rock definitely represents his bull sign. He is not only a big man physically, but his hardworking mindset allows him to conquer any role he plays.

Dwayne’s birthday is on May 2.

Adele

Adele’s Taurus stars shine brightly upon her — she is successful, persistent, and greatly admired.

Adele’s birthday is on May 5.

Henry Cavill

Superman has a commanding presence and dashing looks, just like Henry Cavill. In typical Taurus energy, he puts everything he has into a role.

Henry’s birthday is on May 5.

George Clooney

George Clooney is a living legend. He knows his worth, which makes him the ideal Taurus.

George’s birthday is on May 6.

Bono

Irish rockstar Bono is an absolute icon, and his superstar status is no surprise with his Taurus background.

Bono’s birthday is on May 10.

Rami Malek

Rami Malek brings his unique flair to every role he plays, and he owns each and every single one of them. So Taurus.

Rami’s birthday is on May 12.

Robert Pattinson

As the third superhero on this list, Robert Pattinson constantly showcases his ability to transform for his roles (especially Batman). His Taurus talent and quirkiness always shines through.

Robert’s birthday is on May 13.

Megan Fox

When it comes to romance, Megan Fox makes it clear that she wears the pants in the relationship. In true Taurus fashion, she is all-or-nothing and quite possessive.

Megan’s birthday is on May 16.

Pierce Brosnan

It makes sense that James Bond himself would be a Taurus. Irish actor Pierce Brosnan embodies his Taurus sign, as he is hardworking and brilliant.

Pierce’s birthday is on May 16.

Sam Smith

Beauty is important to every Taurus, and Sam Smith makes sure to showcase their beauty authentically.

Sam’s birthday is on May 19.

Cher

Cher is simply an icon, and she has made it clear that she is always the one calling the shots. Like all Tauruses, she works hard and gets what she wants.

Cher’s birthday is on May 20.