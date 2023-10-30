Ad
Irish stars turn up the style stakes for Halloween 2023

Although Halloween isn’t until tomorrow, that hasn’t stopped people turning up the style stakes in some seriously incredible costumes.

We have rounded up some of our favourite costumes from Irish stars so far.

Take a look:

James Patrice, Mark Rogers and Paul Kinsella

 

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian

Eric Roberts

 

Sophie Murray

Pippa O’Connor

Keilidh Cashell

 

Miriam Mullins

Jamie Lo

 

