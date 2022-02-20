How You Can Fly Like A Celebrity

As travel resumes to normality since the beginning of the Covid pandemic, now more than ever, it’s important that you fly in comfort and in style. So why not fly VIP?

Platinum Services at Dublin Airport is an international award-winning private terminal. Available 24/7, they provide their clients with the most luxurious, discrete and seamless journey through the airport.

Whether you’re flying private or commercial, for business or pleasure, their dedicated team take care of every little detail ensuring all your individual needs are meet before and after your flight.

With everything from private car parking, private check-in and security screening to private luxury suites and chauffeur limousine to your aircraft, they streamline and destress every step of the way.

So instead of waiting in lengthly queues for security or standing in line at passport control, you will be simply sipping your latest glass of champagne and choosing from Platinum Service‘s stellar food menu, while relaxing comfortably in one of their dedicated suites.

You will be joining a long line of A-list celebrities and even royalty, who have all enjoyed Platinum Services.

So, how does it all work?

DEPARTURES

Upon arrival at our private car park, your dedicated team member will be waiting to personally meet and greet you and check you swiftly into reception.

While they are checking in your luggage, you’ll be checking out and enjoying your very own private suite, including a full complementary menu to savour.

When it’s time to board your flight, you will be taken you through our own private security screening area and then chauffeur drive you straight to the aircraft, bypassing all normal airport queues (because, why stress right before your flight when you can relax?).

ARRIVALS

Your dedicated Platinum Services team member will be waiting for you with a name board on the airbridge or steps of the aircraft once you land back home.

From there, you will be escorted to their awaiting luxury limousine and then chauffeur driven back to the Platinum Services. If you’re travelling on a non-EU passport you will go through Immigration using their own dedicated private Immigration booth (with zero queues). But if you have an Irish passport you’re whisked straight through.

Then you’ll be brought into your own private suite to relax and refresh while they retrieve any checked-in luggage. If there is a driver or chauffeur arranged for your onward journey, the team will make sure they are parked right outside their front door.

Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan tried out the service for herself this month and said: “It was the most relaxing travel experience I ever had in my life.

“We were upgraded to the Presidential Suite on arrival and we were being poured glasses of champagne while our baggage and travel documents were all being processed for us. I honestly can’t imagine flying without going through Platinum Services again.”

So, what are you waiting for?

With prices started at €295, you can book in right here: Platinum Services.