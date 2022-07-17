How to keep your pets safe during the heatwave

Temperatures are set to reach a scorching 27 degrees across the country in the coming days.

While we may be loving the good weather, our furry friends might not be, as the hot temperatures can be too much for them and make them sick.

Here are some tips to keep your pets safe and cool during the heatwave:

Ensure they have plenty of fresh water

Keep topping up your pet’s water bowl throughout the day, and make sure to bring it outside if that’s where they are.

Add some ice cubes to the water to keep it cooler for longer.

You can also make pet-friendly ice pops to keep them cool and hydrated.

Make sure they have shaded areas to cool off in

Pets can get sunburnt just like humans, and this can lead to skin cancer, so make sure they are not in the direct sun during the hottest parts of the day.

Make sure your pet has shaded areas to cool off in, both indoors and outdoors. Tree shade is ideal because it won’t obstruct air flow.

A doghouse does not provide relief from heat – in fact, it can make it worse.

Never leave your pet in a parked car

Never EVER leave your pet in a parked car in the sun, not even for a minute.

Even if you have a window open or the aircon on, the heat in the car can reach unbearable temperatures, which can cause your pet irreversible organ damage or death.

Don’t overexercise your pet

Don’t overexercise your pet during the hot weather.

Walk your dog in the early morning and later in the evening when the temperatures are cooler, and try walking on the grass to stop their paws from burning on hot surfaces.

Watch out for heatstroke

Signs of heatstroke include heavy panting, glazed eyes, a rapid heartbeat, difficulty breathing, excessive thirst, lethargy, fever, dizziness, lack of coordination, profuse salivation, vomiting, a deep red or purple tongue, seizure and unconsciousness.

If you notice your pet is suffering from these symptoms in the warm weather, move them to the shade, give them fresh water, and cool them down with a cold towel. Then take them straight to the vet.