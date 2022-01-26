Here’s what is leaving Netflix in February 2022

Netflix are removing some of our favourite TV shows and movies next month, so it’s time to binge watch them while you still can.

Popular films such as Magic Mike and Mean Girls are leaving the streaming giant in the month of February, as well as hit shows like Parks and Recreation.

Take a look:

February 1st

Boruto: Naruto the Movie (2015)

Come and Hug Me (1 Season)

Deadman Wonderland (1 Season)

Dilwale (2015)

Extraordinary You (1 Season)

The Family Fang (2015)

Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works (2 Seasons)

The Fear of 13 (2015)

Glory (1989)

Happy New Year (2014)

Haraamkhor (2015)

Heroes Wanted (2016)

High School DxD (1 Season)

Hostel: Part 3 (2011)

Hum Aapke Hain Koun (1994)

In the Line of Fire (1993)

In This Corner of the World (2016)

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? (1 Season)

Jackass 3.5: The Explicit Movie (2011)

Just Like Heaven (2005)

The Legend of Zorro (2005)

Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions (2 Seasons)

Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions the Movie: Take On Me (2018)

Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions: Rikka Version (2013)

Magic Mike (2012)

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994)

Mean Girls (2004)

Misfit 2 (2019)

Mom’s Night Out (2014)

My Hero Academia: Two Heroes (2018)

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic (5 Seasons)

My Secret, Terrius (1 Season)

Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Bonds (2008)

Naruto Shippuden the Movie: The Will of Fire (2009)

Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Blood Prison (2011)

Naruto Shippuden the Movie (2007)

Naruto Shippuden the Movie: The Lost Tower (2010)

Naruto the Movie 2: Legend of the Stone of Gelel (2005)

Naruto the Movie 3: Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom (2006)

Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow (2004)

Next (2007)

No Game No Life (1 Season)

Noragami (1 Season)

The Pact (2012)

Parks and Recreation (7 Seasons)

Passion, Panache, Pep (1 Season)

Prom Night (2008)

The Reef (2010)

Secret of the Nile (1 Season)

Seed of Chucky (2004)

Shopkins (1 Season)

Snakes On A Plane (2006)

Tempted (1 Season)

Together For Eternity (1999)

Transformers Prime (1 Season)

Transformers: Rescue Bots (1 Season)

Transformers: Robots in Disguise (1 Season)

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)

Zapped (2014)

February 2nd

EXTREME CAKEMAKERS (3 Seasons)

Meet the Parents (1 Season)

The Mule (2018)

February 4th

Faith, Hope & Love (2019)

February 5th

Mercenary (2016)

Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story (2020)

February 6th

Hidden Worlds (2018)

The Lat of the Schmucks (2017)

The Mustang (2019)

Tayee (2018)

February 7th

RoboCop (2014)

The Third Charm (2018)

February 9th

Blinded by the Light (2019)

February 10th

Hitler – A Career (1977)

Lying and Stealing (2019)

Running with the Devil (2019)

The World We Make (2019)

February 11th

By the Sea (2015)

February 12th

Don’t Let Go (2019)

French Toast (2015)

Incoming (2019)

February 13th

Pretville (2012)

February 14th

King Cobra (2016)

Liefling (2010)

White House Farm (2020)

February 15th

A Heavy Heart (2015)

Behind the Curve (2018)

Chameli (2004)

Fatso (2012)

The Fury of a Patient Man (2016)

The Memory of Water (2015)

Pyaar Ke Side Effects (2006)

Rush: Beyond the Lighted Stage (2010)

Sur: The Melody of Life (2002)

Ugly Aur Pagli (2008)

February 16th

The Kirlian Frequency (2017)

Three Girls (1 Season)

We will update this list with more shows and movies leaving Netflix UK in February 2022 as they are announced.