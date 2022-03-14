Here’s what is coming to on Netflix this week

Netflix are adding plenty of new series and movies to their platform in the coming days to keep us entertained.

We’ve rounded up our top picks joining the streaming giant this week.

Take a look:

Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous

Catherine Cohen takes to the stage in this stand-up special.

The American comedian will sing aboutlooking for love, the absurdity of marathons and burying someone alive.

Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous joins Netflix on March 15.

Untouchable

Also known as The Intouchables, this biopic follows an unusual friendship between Driss and Phillippe.

Driss is a street smart immigrant who is hired to take care of Philippe – a quadriplegic French nobleman.

This comedy-drama joins Netflix on March 15.

Heist: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank

This docuseries the spectacular and historic heist of Brazil’s Central Bank.

The heist took place in 2005, with the thieves building a tunnel into Fortaleza bank vault and stealing 160 million reais.

Heist: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank comes out on Netflix on March 16.

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives

This scandalous four-part documentary series uncovers how Sarma Melngailis, the celebrity restaurateur behind the New York hotspot Pure Food and Wine, went from being the queen of vegan cuisine to the tabloid-touted “Vegan Fugitive”.

The series tracks Sarma’s downwards spiral, which she claims began with her meeting a man named Shane Fox on Twitter in 2011.

Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives will be released on Netflix on March 16.

Rescued by Ruby

This feel-good movie is based on a a true story.

Chasing his dream to join an elite K-9 unit, a state trooper named Dan partners with a fellow underdog, a clever but naughty shelter pup named Ruby.

Rescued by Ruby will air on Netflix March 17.

Black Crab

To end an apocalyptic war and save her daughter, a reluctant soldier embarks on a desperate mission to cross a frozen sea carrying a top-secret cargo.

Black Crab will join Netflix on March 18.

Human Resources

Human Resources is an upcoming American adult animated sitcom that serves as a spin-off to Big Mouth.

It centres around the workplace of the Hormone Monsters depicted in the series.

Voices on the show include Thandiwe Newton, Keke Palmer, David Thewlis and Maya Rudolph.

Human Resources is set to join Netflix on March 18.

Top Boy (Season 2)

Season two of Top Boy is finally coming to Netflix this week.

Set on the fictional Summerhouse estate in London’s Hackney, the series focuses on the lives of characters including drug dealers Dushane (Ashley Walters) and Sully (Kane ‘Kano’ Robinson)

The new season joins Netflix on Friday on March 18.

Windfall

A man breaks into a tech billionaire’s empty vacation home, but things go sideways when the arrogant mogul and his wife arrive for a last-minute getaway.

Starring Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons star.

Windfall be released on Netflix on March 18.

Is It Cake?

Mikey Day hosts a baking contest during which skilled cake artist create mouthwatering replicas of handbags, sewing machines and other objects.

And Is It Cake? will also be released on March 18.